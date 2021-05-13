Decatur average fuel price at $3.20

SPRINGFIELD — Decatur fuel prices edged 9 cents higher on Thursday from this time last week, while portions of the East Coast continue to feel the impact of a pipeline shutdown.

The average cost of a gallon of regular gas stood at $3.20, AAA reports. The price was $1.91 a year ago and $2.99 last month.

The statewide average was $3.25 as of Thursday, compared to the national average of $3.02.

Service stations across more than a dozen states reported fuel shortages Thursday. The owner of the Colonial Pipeline, the largest in the U.S., shut down operations May 7 after being targeted by hackers. There is no gasoline shortage, according to government officials and energy analysts, just delays in delivering the fuel from Gulf Coast refineries.

The governors of both North Carolina and Virginia declared states of emergency to help ensure access. Other governors urged people not to hoard supplies.

An official for the Illinois Oil and Gas Association, a trade group, earlier this week said the issues are not expected to cause problems in Illinois.