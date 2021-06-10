Decatur business expo returns, foreshadows state's Phase 5 reopening

DECATUR — As she cut the ribbon opening the annual Decatur Regional Chamber of Commerce Business Expo Thursday morning, Mayor Julie Moore Wolfe summed up the feeling in the room in three words: "Decatur is back."

The optimism was palpable as the annual event, which included a showcase of more than 60 local businesses and vendors, a VIP party Wednesday evening and Moore Wolfe's State of the City address Thursday morning, took place on the eve of the Illinois' Phase 5 reopening.

Starting Friday, all state businesses, large-scale events, conventions, amusement parks and seated venues will be able to operate at full capacity for the first time since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020.

Moore Wolfe, who spent the bulk of her 25-minute address looking back at the city's response to the challenges of the previous year-and-a-half, said it was now time to move forward.

"We have come through the greatest nightmare any of us could ever have imagined," Moore Wolfe said in her address. "We can sure as hell fix this town. We've been to hell and back, and we're ready to move on."

Moore Wolfe said "it is so good to see faces" following the dropping of the mask mandate for fully vaccinated people. Almost none of the hundreds of attendees were wearing face masks Thursday.

But even with cases declining and businesses fully reopening, the region has some work to do, Moore Wolfe said, as COVID-19 vaccination rates continue to lag the state average.

"We're not where we need to be in Macon County, I'll be very honest with you," Moore Wolfe said. "... We can do better."

× Please log in to keep reading. {{featured_button_text}} Enjoy unlimited articles at one of our lowest prices ever.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Most of Moore Wolfe's address focused on COVID-19, but she also made point to mention some key projects and initiatives.

She highlighted the $54 million grade separation project that would elevate Brush College Road over Faries Parkway and adjacent Norfolk Southern tracks.

The state legislature recently approved a bill that would give the city quick-take authority to acquire three parcels of land needed for the project. Moore Wolfe said Gov. JB Pritzker has assured her he will sign the legislation and she expects bids to go out this summer.

Moore Wolfe also encouraged city residents to drive by the new Johns Hill Magnet School, which will welcome students this fall, along with the other improvements taking place in the neighborhood.

Many of the improvements have been funded by the Howard G. Buffett Foundation.

"We are turning that into the cornerstone of our neighborhood revitalization efforts," Moore Wolfe said. "It's what the rest of this community can look like as we rebuild streets and sidewalks, and we take those homes and raise them to a new level and those kids get to go to school in a neighborhood school. It is what Decatur can be."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

The business news you need With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.