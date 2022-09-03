Decatur business plans slots, laundry combo

DECATUR — Customers of a planned Wash 'n Win will be able to clean up in two ways.

The Decatur City Council is expected to vote Tuesday on an amendment to a 2013 tax increment financing agreement with Niemann Foods that would allow for a redevelopment at the Save-a-Lot site at Grand Avenue and Illinois 48.

Niemann proposes converting the grocery store's deli portion into a Wash 'n Win, a laundromat and dry cleaning business with a video gaming component.

The renovation would also include a bar/cocktail lounge along with space for a fast food restaurant or coffee shop with a drive-thru.

In a letter to city officials, Niemann Foods CEO Richard Niemann said the standalone deli has lost about $300,000 annually and that "we had to come up with a plan to profitably fill the space."

"Under difficult population circumstances, we have been willing to stay engaged and respond to the changing needs in the neighborhood with additional investment," Niemann wrote.

The total investment will be about $1 million, Niemann said.

The council approved the initial TIF agreement in 2013, which gave the developer the incremental property taxes, above what was already being collected, as well as 50% of the sales taxes being collected, to a maximum of $2.5 million.

Initially a County Market, the company converted it to a Save-a-Lot supermarket "to increase our appeal with our customers in the vicinity" following the closure of nearby Kroger in Fairview Plaza, Niemann said.

The council meets at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday in the council chambers.