Decatur butchers prep for Fourth of July cookout crowds

DECATUR — After preparing for a long Fourth of July weekend, local butchers on Saturday were just getting started on one of their busiest days.

“This is our busiest weekend of the year for sure,” said Zach Keck, co-owner of Decatur’s Notorious mEATS and the food truck Notorious P.I.G. BBQ.

Within an hour of opening on Saturday morning, the business had seen a rush of over 40 customers. Between running the shop and preparing their food truck for a weekend of fireworks shows, the owners said they were nearly too busy to take a break.

Another Decatur meat shop — The House Of Meats, on North Water Street — was so busy on Saturday that no owners or employees were available for interview with the Herald & Review.

Nearly all holiday weekends bring a surge in customers to the meat shop, said Seth Black, Notorious mEATS’ other co-owner.

What makes the Fourth of July different is the sheer amount of meat that individuals order, he said.

Many customers are preparing for parties and ordering for large groups of people. One customer on Saturday morning purchased 24 hamburgers and 24 hotdogs, Black said.

Different holidays tend to have different top sellers, employees said. For the winter holidays, it’s prime rib. On Mother’s Day, it’s steak. The shop even sold special heart-shaped ribeyes on Valentine’s Day.

This Saturday, racks of ribs were the shop’s top item, said Kayley Miller, an employee at Notorious mEATS.

Miller said holiday weekends bring a lot more energy to the store.

“Definitely on holiday weekends it seems more excited, but also frantic,” she said. “People will come in, and they're so excited because they get to do all this stuff with their family and friends. And then they're like, oh, my gosh, I have this many people to feed!”

Notorious mEATS opened in March 2021. The holiday weekend rushes help sustain the business throughout the entire year, Black said.

But like many businesses, they have seen an increase in operational costs as a result of increasing inflation.

Shoppers across the state have seen food prices increase in recent months.

According to CookOut News, retail food price data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics suggests a Fourth of July cookout in Illinois will likely cost consumers at least $73.81 this year.

“We’ve tried to keep our prices the same,” Black said, adding that customers will likely see some increase in prices soon.

Still, he said he’s confident customers will keep coming even as prices change.

Miller, for one, said she already has ideas for what she wants to cook once inflation starts to ease.

“If I had the money to,” she said, “I would buy a brisket.”

Contact Taylor Vidmar at (217) 421-6949. Follow her on Twitter: @taylorvidmar11.

