DECATUR — After missing last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Decatur Chamber Business Expo 2021 is back.

The free Decatur Regional Chamber of Commerce event, presented by the Herald & Review, will once again highlight local businesses that provide a variety of services.

Business owners, managers and employees will be available for questions, information and a few samples from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, June 10, at the Decatur Civic Center.

Tickets for $15 are available for the VIP Preview Party scheduled for 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 9, at the civic center.

For the $20, the State of the City Breakfast will be from 7 to 8:30 a.m. Thursday, June 10, in the Civic Center. Mayor Julie Moore Wolfe will provide an update on city issues. A breakfast buffet will be provided by Debbie's Diner.

During lunchtime at the expo, the Taste of Decatur will provide samples of local foods with the purchase of five tickets for $10. Hours will be 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Thursday.

To purchase tickets for the special events, visit www.decaturchamber.com.

Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR

