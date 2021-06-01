DECATUR — After missing last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the
Decatur Chamber Business Expo 2021 is back.
The free Decatur Regional Chamber of Commerce event, presented by the Herald & Review, will once again highlight local businesses that provide a variety of services.
Business owners, managers and employees will be available for questions, information and a few samples from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, June 10, at the Decatur Civic Center.
Tickets for $15 are available for the
VIP Preview Party scheduled for 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 9, at the civic center.
For the $20, the
State of the City Breakfast will be from 7 to 8:30 a.m. Thursday, June 10, in the Civic Center. Mayor Julie Moore Wolfe will provide an update on city issues. A breakfast buffet will be provided by Debbie's Diner.
During lunchtime at the expo, the
Taste of Decatur will provide samples of local foods with the purchase of five tickets for $10. Hours will be 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Thursday.
To purchase tickets for the special events, visit
www.decaturchamber.com.
PHOTOS: Greater Decatur Chamber of Commerce Business Expo
Stankovic_Kate 5.2.19.jpg
JIM BOWLING, HERALD & REVIEW Kate Stankovic selects food samples during the Taste of Decatur portion of the Greater Decatur Chamber of Commerce Business Expo at the Decatur Civic Center Thursday. Stankovic was dressed for a Kentucky Derby themed exhibit table while representing Eagle Ridge of Decatur during the event.
Taste of Decatur 5.2.19.jpg
JIM BOWLING, HERALD & REVIEW Visitors make their food sample selections from local vendors during the Taste of Decatur portion of the Greater Decatur Chamber of Commerce Business Expo at the Decatur Civic Center Thursday.
Smith_Lana 5.2.19.jpg
JIM BOWLING, HERALD & REVIEW Realtor Lana Smith, right, chats with Megan Schneiderjan, front, and Melanie Snively while they sign up for a drawing at the Brinkoetter and Associates exhibit during the Greater Decatur Chamber of Commerce Business Expo at the Decatur Civic Center Thursday.
Chamblin_Josh 5.2.19.jpg
JIM BOWLING, HERALD & REVIEW Josh Chamblin casts his vote for the most anticipated entertainment act in the first season of concerts at the Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater at the amphitheater booth during the Greater Decatur Chamber of Commerce Business Expo Thursday.
Brooklynn Syrcle 5.2.19.jpg
JIM BOWLING, HERALD & REVIEW Richland Community College employees offer free flowers to Illinois Festival Pre-teen Queen Brooklynn Syrcle and Mark Pieske at the college’s exhibit during the Greater Decatur Chamber of Commerce Business Expo at the Decatur Civic Center Thursday. The college was handing out flowers to visitors as a reminder for their Student Farms plant sale on Friday May 10th and Saturday May 11th.
Chamber Expo 1 5.2.19.jpg
JIM BOWLING, HERALD & REVIEW the Greater Decatur Chamber of Commerce Business Expo at the Decatur Civic Center Thursday May 2, 2019
Chamber Expo 2 5.2.19.jpg
JIM BOWLING, HERALD & REVIEW the Greater Decatur Chamber of Commerce Business Expo at the Decatur Civic Center Thursday May 2, 2019
Chamber Expo 3 5.2.19.jpg
JIM BOWLING, HERALD & REVIEW the Greater Decatur Chamber of Commerce Business Expo at the Decatur Civic Center Thursday May 2, 2019
Chamber Expo 4 5.2.19.jpg
JIM BOWLING, HERALD & REVIEW the Greater Decatur Chamber of Commerce Business Expo at the Decatur Civic Center Thursday May 2, 2019
Chamber Expo 5 5.2.19.jpg
JIM BOWLING, HERALD & REVIEW the Greater Decatur Chamber of Commerce Business Expo at the Decatur Civic Center Thursday May 2, 2019
Chamber Expo 6 5.2.19.jpg
JIM BOWLING, HERALD & REVIEW the Greater Decatur Chamber of Commerce Business Expo at the Decatur Civic Center Thursday May 2, 2019
Chamber Expo 7 5.2.19.jpg
JIM BOWLING, HERALD & REVIEW the Greater Decatur Chamber of Commerce Business Expo at the Decatur Civic Center Thursday May 2, 2019
Chamber Expo 8 5.2.19.jpg
Wrighton_Scot 1 5.2.19.jpg
JIM BOWLING, HERALD & REVIEW City manager Scot Wrighton addresses attendees during The State of the City Breakfast at the Decatur Civic Center Thursday morning.
Moore Wolfe_Julie 5.2.19.jpg
JIM BOWLING, HERALD & REVIEW Mayor Julie Moore Wolfe delivers her address as emcee Brian Byers, middle, and city manager Scot Wrighton look on during The State of the City Breakfast at the Decatur Civic Center Thursday morning.
Wrighton_Scot 2 5.2.19.jpg
JIM BOWLING, HERALD & REVIEW City manager Scot Wrighton speaks while standing next to Mayor Julie Moore Wolfe and emcee Brian Byers during The State of the City Breakfast at the Decatur Civic Center Thursday morning.
State of the City breakfast 5.2.19.jpg
JIM BOWLING, HERALD & REVIEW Mayor Julie Moore Wolfe delivers her address during The State of the City Breakfast at the Decatur Civic Center Thursday morning.
