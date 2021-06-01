 Skip to main content
Decatur Chamber Business Expo 2021 is back

Taste of Decatur 5.2.19.jpg

JIM BOWLING, HERALD & REVIEW Visitors make their food sample selections from local vendors during the Taste of Decatur portion of the Greater Decatur Chamber of Commerce Business Expo at the Decatur Civic Center Thursday.
DECATUR — After missing last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Decatur Chamber Business Expo 2021 is back.

The free Decatur Regional Chamber of Commerce event, presented by the Herald & Review, will once again highlight local businesses that provide a variety of services. 

Business owners, managers and employees will be available for questions, information and a few samples from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, June 10, at the Decatur Civic Center.

Jim and Kathy Gresham talk about 32 years in the restaurant business at Decatur's Lock Stock & Barrel. Here's their story. 

Tickets for $15 are available for the VIP Preview Party scheduled for 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 9, at the civic center.

For the $20, the State of the City Breakfast will be from 7 to 8:30 a.m. Thursday, June 10, in the Civic Center. Mayor Julie Moore Wolfe will provide an update on city issues. A breakfast buffet will be provided by Debbie's Diner.

During lunchtime at the expo, the Taste of Decatur will provide samples of local foods with the purchase of five tickets for $10. Hours will be 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Thursday. 

To purchase tickets for the special events, visit www.decaturchamber.com.

 

Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR

