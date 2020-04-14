Decatur Chamber Business Expo postponed; new date pending

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

DECATUR — The ongoing coronavirus pandemic has prompted the Decatur Regional Chamber of Commerce to postpone its annual Business Expo.

A new date for the event, presented by the Herald & Review and originally scheduled for the May 6 and 7, has yet to be determined.

“We will determine the rescheduled date once we are no longer sheltering in place,” a Chamber news release said.

The Business Expo is a showcase for the products and services offered by numerous local businesses. The event has grown to include a VIP Preview Party the night before it opens to the public, the State of the City Breakfast on Expo day and the very popular Taste of Decatur.

The Mount Zion Chamber of Commerce postponed its annual Business Expo in March. It is tentatively rescheduled for Saturday, May 30.

