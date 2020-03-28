Decatur Chamber hosting webinar on issues confronting employers amid COVID-19 pandemic

The Decatur Regional Chamber of Commerce will be hosting a free webinar Monday, March 30, to address issues confronting employers amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“Knowledge, compliance, and best practice tips are critical for all employers in addressing COVID-19 issues in the workplace. I will address current issues employers are facing today, and give you the information you need to stay in front of the this constantly-evolving issue of COVID-19,” said Scott Cruz, a labor and employment attorney with Greensfelder, Hemker & Gale, P.C. in Chicago.

Topics will include prevention education, medical privacy, remote work, potential reduction in force , application of the Workplace Adjustment & Retraining Notification Act, Leaves of absence, work hours and shift changes, and related wage and hour issues.

The webinar will be held from 1:30 to 3 p.m. Registration is required by emailing Jennifer.Oberheim@decaturchamber.com or online at decaturchamber.com.

The event is made possible by First Mid Bank & Trust.