Decatur Chamber hosting webinar on issues confronting employers amid COVID-19 pandemic

The Decatur Regional Chamber of Commerce will be hosting a free webinar Monday, March 30, to address issues confronting employers amid the coronavirus pandemic.
“Knowledge, compliance, and best practice tips are critical for all employers in addressing COVID-19 issues in the workplace. I will address current issues employers are facing today, and give you the information you need to stay in front of the this constantly-evolving issue of COVID-19,” said Scott Cruz, a labor and employment attorney with Greensfelder, Hemker & Gale, P.C. in Chicago.
Topics will include prevention education, medical privacy, remote work, potential reduction in force , application of the Workplace Adjustment & Retraining Notification Act, Leaves of absence, work hours and shift changes, and related wage and hour issues.
The webinar will be held from 1:30 to 3 p.m. Registration is required by emailing Jennifer.Oberheim@decaturchamber.com or online at decaturchamber.com.
The event is made possible by First Mid Bank & Trust.
Small business owners also are invited to learn about grant and loan opportunities during a webinar at 10 a.m. Tuesday, March 31.
Go to decaturchamber.com for a link to register for this event being led by Erin Guthrie of the Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity.
