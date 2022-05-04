Decatur Chamber of Commerce to host annual Business Expo

DECATUR — The Decatur Regional Chamber of Commerce will host the 2022 Chamber Business Expo from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Friday, May 6, at the Decatur Civic Center.
The free event will feature 67 Decatur businesses, including healthcare professionals, financial services, non-profit organizations, contractors and technical services.
Thirteen local restaurants will offer samplings from their menus during the Taste of Decatur from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Tickets are $15 for five tastes.
Festivities for the annual expo will begin at 7 a.m. with the State of the City Breakfast. Tickets are $20. Decatur Mayor Julie Moore Wolfe and Decatur Police Chief Shane Brandel will address the past year and the future for the city.
A map of the current vendors and opportunities to purchase tickets to the Taste of Decatur and State of the City are available on the chamber's website.
Several vendors will be offering specials and unique opportunities available only at the expo.
For 34 years, businesses have been gathering for the expo offering free samples and demonstrations of their products. With a break in 2020, they came back last year after the pandemic closed many business to the public.
The restaurant highlighted in the Taste of Decatur will offer a variety sweet and savory options. Those who purchase the tickets will be allowed to vote on their favorites, earning the winning restaurants the People's Choice award.
Meet the Decatur Regional Chamber of Commerce 2021 Chamber Award winners
Entrepreneur of the Year-The Tipsy Traveler
Community Contributor Award: Dale's Southlake Pharmacy
Outstanding Development Award: O’Shea Builders
Micro Business of the Year: Plume
Small Business of the Year: Kenney’s Ace Hardware
Non-Profit of the Year: PawPrint Ministries
Citizen of the Year: Shemuel Sanders
Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR