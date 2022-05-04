 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Decatur Chamber of Commerce to host annual Business Expo

  • 0

DECATUR — The Decatur Regional Chamber of Commerce will host the 2022 Chamber Business Expo from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Friday, May 6, at the Decatur Civic Center.

The free event will feature 67 Decatur businesses, including healthcare professionals, financial services, non-profit organizations, contractors and technical services.

Thirteen local restaurants will offer samplings from their menus during the Taste of Decatur from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Tickets are $15 for five tastes.

Festivities for the annual expo will begin at 7 a.m. with the State of the City Breakfast. Tickets are $20. Decatur Mayor Julie Moore Wolfe and Decatur Police Chief Shane Brandel will address the past year and the future for the city.

Decatur council approves zoning for 'auto recycling center' on northeast side

A map of the current vendors and opportunities to purchase tickets to the Taste of Decatur and State of the City are available on the chamber's website.

People are also reading…

Several vendors will be offering specials and unique opportunities available only at the expo.

For 34 years, businesses have been gathering for the expo offering free samples and demonstrations of their products. With a break in 2020, they came back last year after the pandemic closed many business to the public.

The restaurant highlighted in the Taste of Decatur will offer a variety sweet and savory options. Those who purchase the tickets will be allowed to vote on their favorites, earning the winning restaurants the People's Choice award.

Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

To tame inflation, Fed raises key interest rate

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News