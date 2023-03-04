DECATUR — After a month on the picket line, Teamsters Local 916 on Friday ratified a contract, ending a strike against Archer Daniels Midland Co.

"Earlier today, ADM’s Decatur CoGen facility colleagues voted to ratify the new three-year contract we proposed, ending the strike. We are pleased with the outcome of the collective-bargaining process, and we look forward to welcoming our colleagues back to work," ADM spokesperson Jackie Anderson said in a statement.

The Herald & Review has sought comment from the union, which represents 40 members who run the company’s vast power plant in Decatur.

Union members began their strike at 7 p.m. Feb. 2, seeking better pay. On the eve of a face-to face negotiation two weeks ago, union members indicated they were seeking a 12% pay raise while the company was offering 10% over three years. In making the demand, Teamsters point to the fact ADM made $100 billion in revenue last year and profits jumped 26% over the previous year.

The terms of the approved agreement have not been released.

The announcement came days after the United Auto Workers and Caterpillar Inc. announced they had reached a six-year tentative agreement.

That contract covers workers in Decatur and three other locals in Illinois and Pennsylvania. A vote on the tentative agreement is pending.

