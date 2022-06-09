Decatur Community Prayer Breakfast to held June 30

DECATUR — The annual Community Prayer Breakfast hosted by the Decatur Regional Chamber of Commerce will be at 7 a.m. Thursday, June 30.
It will be held at the Decatur Conference Center and Hotel, 4191 W. U.S. Hwy. 36. Doors open at 6:30 a.m.
Guest speaker for the event will be CBS Sports Producer Lance Barrow.
Tickets for the event is $20, available at www.chamberdecatur.com.
Meet the Decatur Regional Chamber of Commerce 2021 Chamber Award winners
Entrepreneur of the Year-The Tipsy Traveler
Community Contributor Award: Dale's Southlake Pharmacy
Outstanding Development Award: O’Shea Builders
Micro Business of the Year: Plume
Small Business of the Year: Kenney’s Ace Hardware
Non-Profit of the Year: PawPrint Ministries
Citizen of the Year: Shemuel Sanders
