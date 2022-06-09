 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Decatur Community Prayer Breakfast to held June 30

DECATUR — The annual Community Prayer Breakfast hosted by the Decatur Regional Chamber of Commerce will be at 7 a.m. Thursday, June 30.

It will be held at the Decatur Conference Center and Hotel, 4191 W. U.S. Hwy. 36. Doors open at 6:30 a.m.

Guest speaker for the event will be CBS Sports Producer Lance Barrow.

Tickets for the event is $20, available at www.chamberdecatur.com.

Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR

