Decatur company still in running for Coolest Thing Made in Illinois title

SPRINGFIELD — Decatur-based Deco Manufacturing Company has advanced to the final of "Makers Madness," a statewide competition to celebrate the coolest thing made in Illinois.

Deco Manufacturing was founded in Decatur in 1955. Its custom tooling includes lifting devices, pneumatic and hydraulic equipment, assembly tooling and fixtures used by customers in more than 120 countries including some utilized by numerous NASA space programs, the defense industry, automotive sector, and mining.

The products joining Deco in the final round are the self-regulating traffic signal heater, manufactured by Termico Technologies, Elk Grove Village; Blistex lip ointment, manufactured by Blistex Inc., Oak Brook; and the Accuchiller KSE Series packaged outdoor chiller, manufactured by Thermal Care, Inc., Niles.

The bracket-style tournament started with 311 nominated products.

