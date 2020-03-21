Decatur Conference Center and Hotel closes temporarily after business downturn linked to coronavirus

“We lost all kinds of events. That hotel is based on events,” Horve said.

In addition to the pool tournament, Horve noted the cancellation of the annual Corks and Forks event, which is now being planned as a virtual streaming experience, and rooms for teams coming to town to compete against Millikin University, among others. Horve is hoping that a major meeting hosted by Archer Daniels Midland Co. will be rescheduled for this summer. The Herald & Review's Community Leaders Breakfast, which had been set for April 2, is rescheduled for June 25.

In addition to the conference center and the Hampton Inn, Horve also owns the Homewood Suites by Hilton in Forsyth, which is currently undergoing renovations. Horve said the occupancy at those hotels are about half of what they were at this time last year, and he predicts it will get worse before it gets better.

Still, Horve is confident things are eventually "going to be OK" at all three sites.

He said the conference center has several weddings booked for this summer and has what looks to be a strong September through November shaping up.