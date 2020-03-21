Decatur Conference Center and Hotel closes temporarily after business downturn linked to coronavirus

DECATUR — This wasn’t the weekend Steve Horve had planned.
Instead of hosting a major 8-ball pool tournament that would have filled nearly every inch of the Decatur Conference Center and Hotel, generating a possible $200,000 in revenue, Horve made the decision to temporarily close facility until April 7.
“It was a business decision,” said Horve, who owns the 300,000-square-foot, 370-room facility on Decatur’s west side.
“With people not traveling and coming in, I got all these rooms and three hotels,” Horve said. “What makes more sense is to shut down the biggest one and move those people out to the Hampton (Inn on Mount Zion Road), because I have capacity out there, and just hunker down until we get through the next two weeks.”
Horve made the decision late Friday afternoon, soon after Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced he had signed a statewide stay at home order, aiming to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. As part of that order, non-essential businesses were ordered closed as of 5 p.m. Saturday, until at least April 7.
While hotels are considered essential services and allowed to remain open, Horve said the numbers for the conference center didn’t add up.
“I could have kept it open, but I got 20 people staying there (this weekend). My gosh, Monday I could have had 10 or 12. I got a general manager, a front desk manager, head housekeeper, and all this support staff, it just didn’t make sense,” he said.
Horve said the conference center has 76 employees. Members of his staff that provided food and beverage service, nearly half of his employee base, was laid off after Pritzker mandated the closing of dine-in restaurants and bars earlier this week.
As for the latest round of layoffs, Horve predicted the expense to the company will be about the same as if they were still working since the laid off employees will take advantage of any vacation and sick time they have coming to them. The savings, in this case, comes from things like limiting utility costs.
Horve said there will still be someone at the hotel answering the phones, maintenance staff and security.
“We lost all kinds of events. That hotel is based on events,” Horve said.
In addition to the pool tournament, Horve noted the cancellation of the annual Corks and Forks event, which is now being planned as a virtual streaming experience, and rooms for teams coming to town to compete against Millikin University, among others. Horve is hoping that a major meeting hosted by Archer Daniels Midland Co. will be rescheduled for this summer. The Herald & Review's Community Leaders Breakfast, which had been set for April 2, is rescheduled for June 25.
In addition to the conference center and the Hampton Inn, Horve also owns the Homewood Suites by Hilton in Forsyth, which is currently undergoing renovations. Horve said the occupancy at those hotels are about half of what they were at this time last year, and he predicts it will get worse before it gets better.
Still, Horve is confident things are eventually "going to be OK" at all three sites.
He said the conference center has several weddings booked for this summer and has what looks to be a strong September through November shaping up.
"It's really tough right now in the hotel business," he said. "I have no doubt it will bounce back just as soon as these restrictions are lifted."