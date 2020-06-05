Decatur drugmaker Akorn files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy

LAKE FOREST — Company officials said Decatur’s two Akorn Inc. plants should continue to operate as usual after it filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy last month to assist with its efforts to find a buyer.
"Today's announcement represents a decisive, positive step for Akorn, one that we have been able to achieve because of the underlying strength of our business and potential for growth,” Doug Boothe, Akorn's president and chief executive officer, said in a news release announcing the action on May 20.
“We look forward to separating legacy litigation and debt from the Company's most valuable assets – our products, our people, our manufacturing facilities and our knowledge – so that we can move forward unencumbered by these liability exposures under new ownership that believes in our future."
In the news release, the company said it has executed a restructuring support agreement with lenders representing more than 75% of its secured debt and has commitments of $30 million in debtor-in-possession financing to assist with the company's business operations during the bankruptcy process.
The company said the goal of bankruptcy action is to execute the sale of the generic pharmaceutical maker in the third quarter of 2020.
The Lake Forest, Illinois-based company operates a manufacturing plant at 1222 W. Grand Ave., which the company spent $25 million to expand in a project completed in 2018. It also operates a packaging facility on Wyckles Road which recently underwent a 30,000-square-foot expansion. The company is among the community's leading employers.
The German healthcare company Fresenius Kabi backed out of a $4.75 billion deal in 2018 amid allegations that Akorn's “representations regarding its compliance with regulatory requirements were not true and correct" and because of the "magnitude of the inaccuracies." In January 2019, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration sent a warning letter in regard to inspections of the drugmaker's Decatur plant in April and May 2018.
The letter said a regulator found contaminants on sterile gloves and didn't have proper procedures for stopping contamination of drugs, Reuters reported.
The Chapter 11 cases include Akorn and each of its U.S. subsidiaries. The company's entities in India and Switzerland are not included in the Chapter 11 filing.
As a result of the Chapter 11 filing, NASDAQ has delisted Akorn stock from the exchange. The company said in a note to investors on its website that it expects its stock to continue to trade over-the-counter until it emerges from Chapter 11, "at which time we will be under a new ownership structure and current equity interests will be cancelled."
