Decatur drugmaker Akorn files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-453-2472 to upgrade your subscription.

LAKE FOREST — Company officials said Decatur’s two Akorn Inc. plants should continue to operate as usual after it filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy last month to assist with its efforts to find a buyer.

"Today's announcement represents a decisive, positive step for Akorn, one that we have been able to achieve because of the underlying strength of our business and potential for growth,” Doug Boothe, Akorn's president and chief executive officer, said in a news release announcing the action on May 20.

“We look forward to separating legacy litigation and debt from the Company's most valuable assets – our products, our people, our manufacturing facilities and our knowledge – so that we can move forward unencumbered by these liability exposures under new ownership that believes in our future."

In the news release, the company said it has executed a restructuring support agreement with lenders representing more than 75% of its secured debt and has commitments of $30 million in debtor-in-possession financing to assist with the company's business operations during the bankruptcy process.

The company said the goal of bankruptcy action is to execute the sale of the generic pharmaceutical maker in the third quarter of 2020.