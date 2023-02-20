DECATUR — Honore Holmes recently started her own business.

And she has others who want to help her achieve her dreams, helping them achieve their dreams in the process.

At 19 years old, Holmes, a Decatur native, is finally seeing her lifelong vision of becoming an entrepreneur come true. She recently heard a quote she now lives by.

“No risk, no reward,” she said. “Whatever you feel is right, go with it.”

Bennie Smith, owner of Suite 704, a broadcast and media company located in Decatur, has the experience and the knowledge to pass on to Holmes and others with the same drive. “Stay the course,” he said. “Believe in yourself and have faith.”

Decatur is one of many communities throughout the country that has seen a boom of locally owned businesses, especially since the pandemic forced many people to find a way to survive while in quarantine.

According to the small business study organization Commerce Institute, the number of new business formations was nearly 1.5 million within the third quarter of 2020, almost double what it was a year before. The rise of new businesses continues. “The rate of new businesses being created is still far higher in 2022 than it was prior to the pandemic,” the financial institute stated at the end of the year.

Timery Jackson began her company, Shady Eyes, selling fashion sunglasses during the pandemic. After working as a correctional officer, she was promoted to a caseworker at the end of 2019. “I was working from home and revisiting extra ideas,” she said. “I thought this would be a perfect time to execute those ideas.”

Along with purchasing and distributing the sunglasses, Jackson designs the graphics used to promote the products. “I decided to build my business the way I would like to do it,” she said. “I used to pay people to do certain things for me, but they couldn’t get what I saw in my mind.”

A kiosk located in the Hickory Point Mall near Von Maur displays the Shady Eyes sunglasses. As an entry-level business, the location is ideal for raising the brand’s awareness, Jackson said.

“It’s been beneficial in helping my business grow,” she said.

Holmes’ company is Forever Favored, producing and selling homemade candles. As a Christian brand, she said she keeps God close by, focusing on her faith and the positivity needed to succeed. Since she began her company a year ago, she has been able to find sponsors to help her through the first stages of growing her business. “I wasn’t expecting that at all,” she said. “That has helped me continue with what I need.”

Holmes hosted an event, titled 217 Day, inviting other locally owned business owners and potential customers. “We are giving them a platform,” she said about the opportunities.

The goal was to introduce buyers to sellers as well as learn more about becoming entrepreneurs. Along with vendors selling their products, motivational speakers and a fashion show were part of the event. Just like the formation of her business, Holmes reached out to several businesses in creating the event. “It was word-of-mouth really,” she said.

Finding success also comes through who you know.

Holmes credits her mother and other family members for reaching out to important people and getting her dreams accomplished.

#TogetherDecatur Do you know a person or of a story that exemplifies the best of Decatur? Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983 or dbeckett@herald-review.com.

“Once I said I had a vision and going into entrepreneurship, she said go ahead and start it,” Holmes said of her mother. “Then it went from there.”

Holmes is currently attending college in Belleville. She has been able to study other communities’ and cities’ platforms in growing businesses. The first step is learning about the product you want to sell. For Holmes, she had to learn the process of making candles, then how to make them unique.

“But you’ve got to have some love and passion for what you do,” Jackson said. “Because that’s going to fill you on the days when you don’t feel like doing anything.”

Jackson admits she has a passion for sunglasses. “You can change your persona with a new identity,” she said. “All of my sunglasses give off a different personality.”

Smith also offers words of advice to make the journey smoother. “Educate yourself to determine what is a goal in that industry,” he said. “Then create a plan of action.”

For nearly 20 years, Smith has worked on his goal, with adjustments along the way. “I’ve switched so many times, but I stayed within media or entertainment,” he said. “It was always lateral, but it always progressed.”

Starting out as a young man, Smith didn’t have anyone to assist him along the way. “Now that I am old enough, I can give information out to Honore and others,” he said.

11 memorable Decatur companies that are no longer with us General Electric Block & Kuhl Goldblatt's Linn & Scruggs Borg-Warner Corp. Marvel-Schebler Decatur Brewing Co. Houdaille-Hershey Kelly Food Products Bridgestone/Firestone Decatur Signal Depot