Decatur gas prices drop, but why not more?

DECATUR — Richard Kocialkowski, 58, lives in Decatur but travels all over as a sports card collector. All that time on the road means he's very familiar with the recent fluctuation of gasoline prices throughout the state, including the higher-priced pumps he sees in Decatur. “In Mattoon, it's a lot lower,” he said.
Gas and crude oil prices have tumbled nationally as businesses have shut down and people work remotely. U.S. benchmark crude was trading as low as $6.50 a barrel Tuesday, more than 80% lower than the start of the year. The average cost for a gallon of regular fuel in Illinois was $1.82 on Wednesday, compared to $2.17 a month ago, according to AAA.
Gasbuddy, which tracks fuel costs, in a statement last week said the nation’s gasoline prices have been declining since Feb. 20. “The coronavirus crushes the demand for oil and lockdowns reduce driving and keep Americans home,” the company said. “The price drops have been so swift and severe that it could take gas stations weeks to fully pass along the lower prices.”
Of 10 Decatur gas stations the Herald & Review observed on Wednesday afternoon, the average advertised price was $1.78.
According to Gasbuddy, Springfield’s gas prices averaged $1.30 as of Wednesday. Bloomington’s was $1.53. Mattoon was offering gas at $1.47.
Decatur since 2016 also has had a sales tax on fuel. The tax is 5 cents per gallon on unleaded gasoline and 1 cent per gallon on diesel fuel, with proceeds intended for neighborhood street improvements and repairs. A number of other Illinois cities, including Bloomington, have also implemented taxes on motor fuel.
John Phillips, former owner of the University Corner Store on West Main Street near Millikin University, said today’s gas was purchased in bulk at a specific price days or weeks ago.
“We buy on Monday, but the gas that we would buy on Friday has dropped 20 cents,” he said. “And Springfield, Champaign and Bloomington can go through a lot higher volume of gas than we do typically.”
The city's gas competition can also have an effect. “If Champaign tries to have a price war with the other stations in Champaign, then they drop prices a lot faster than we do,” Phillips said on Wednesday.
Phillips has heard the complaints from Decatur drivers having to pay higher prices at the pump. “But they forget about the other half of the year where Bloomington, Champaign and Springfield are more expensive,” he said.
Phillips studies the gas prices during his travels throughout Central Illinois. “About half the time it's more expensive here, half the time it's more expensive there,” he said.
Ahmed Qiden is the current owner of University Corner Store and tries to keep his gas prices level with his competitors. “We just go with the prices that are around us,” he said.
Kocialkowski said he prefers to fill up at the Marathon station at 101 E. Pershing Road because of the customer service. The price at his favorite station on Wednesday, at $1.79, was about the same as others around the city.
The price is a concern for Kocialkowski, but he understands he has little control. “I think it is who owns it,” he said.
But Amar Lotey, owner of the Marathon, said the majority of Decatur’s gas stations are corporate-owned and "they control the pricing."
“If I had an extra million (dollars), I would challenge the system," he said.
Lotey said if he were to lower the prices of his only station, the others will bring the price down even lower. “To teach me a lesson, they will go down twice,” he said. “I can’t go down until they go down.”
Lotey is a single store owner. He is unable to store products, including gasoline, in other locations. “But they can,” he said.
Gas suppliers are able to obtain their product through various providers. The cheapest will get the business. “But they don’t pass the savings over to the public,” Lotey said.
Lotey said Decatur’s gas prices are comparable to the rest of the country. “Except for a few counties around here,” he said.
Station owners are expecting the prices to drop even more as time goes on. “You might see in three or four days the price going down,” Lotey said. “And then it will shoot up again.”
That's not welcome news to Decatur resident Hayley Melton, 27. She doesn’t complain about Decatur’s current gas prices, "but I’m nervous they are going to skyrocket when this is all over,” she said.
The national average gas price today on #EarthDay is $1.09/gallon less than a year ago. That's a savings of more than $12 per tank. pic.twitter.com/bmaz3K1Bkd— GasBuddy (@GasBuddy) April 22, 2020
