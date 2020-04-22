Decatur gas prices drop, but why not more?

The price is a concern for Kocialkowski, but he understands he has little control. “I think it is who owns it,” he said.

But Amar Lotey, owner of the Marathon, said the majority of Decatur’s gas stations are corporate-owned and "they control the pricing."

“If I had an extra million (dollars), I would challenge the system," he said.

Lotey said if he were to lower the prices of his only station, the others will bring the price down even lower. “To teach me a lesson, they will go down twice,” he said. “I can’t go down until they go down.”

Lotey is a single store owner. He is unable to store products, including gasoline, in other locations. “But they can,” he said.

Gas suppliers are able to obtain their product through various providers. The cheapest will get the business. “But they don’t pass the savings over to the public,” Lotey said.

Lotey said Decatur’s gas prices are comparable to the rest of the country. “Except for a few counties around here,” he said.

Station owners are expecting the prices to drop even more as time goes on. “You might see in three or four days the price going down,” Lotey said. “And then it will shoot up again.”