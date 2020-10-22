Decatur jobless rate hits highest number since record-keeping started

SPRINGFIELD — Decatur's unemployment rate in September hit its highest number since the state starting collecting data in 1990.
The Illinois Department of Employment Security on Thursday reported the Decatur jobless rate for the month was 10.1%, double the amount that it was in September 2019. That works out to 4,892 people without jobs. The numbers are for non-farm positions.
All 14 statistical areas tracked by the department had job number declines during the period.
The Illinois rate was 9.8% for the month, the highest September unemployment rate since 2011. Nationally, the rate was at 7.7% in September, the highest September unemployment rate since 2011, when it was 8.8%.
The IDES reported Decatur payroll increases in services, including retail trade (up 300) and government (up 100).
The industry sectors with the largest over-the-year declines were: leisure and hospitality (down 1,600), educational and health services (down 800), construction and mining (down 500), manufacturing (down 500), transportation, warehousing and utilities (down 500), professional and business Services (down 300), financial activities (down 100), wholesale trade (down 100), and information (down 100).
Additionally, it was announced that the number of laid-off Americans seeking unemployment benefits fell last week to 787,000, a sign that job losses may have eased slightly but are still running at historically high levels.
The figure was down from 842,000 the previous week, the Labor Department said Thursday. The government also revised down the number of people who sought aid in the two weeks before that. The revised total for the week that ended Oct. 3 was 767,000, the fewest since the viral pandemic erupted in March, though still more than three times the levels that preceded the pandemic.
Economists welcomed the declines as evidence that the job market is still recovering from the pandemic recession. But some cautioned that the improvement could prove short-lived. With confirmed infections having neared 60,000 in the past week, the most since July, consumers have been unable or reluctant to shop, travel, dine out or congregate in crowds — a trend that has led some employers to keep cutting jobs. Several states are reporting a record number of hospitalizations from the virus.
“We doubt it will continue as COVID infections spread rapidly, pushing down demand for discretionary consumer services, especially in the hospitality sector,” said Ian Shepherdson, chief economist at Pantheon Macroeconomics, referring to the portion of the economy that includes hard-hit hotels, restaurants and bars.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
