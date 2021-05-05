 Skip to main content
Decatur Junction Railroad's parent company changes name
DECATUR — Decatur Junction Railroad's parent company Pioneer Railcorp has changed its name to Pioneer Lines.

The company, which also owns Keokuk Junction Railway and Vandalia Railroad in Illinois, made the announcement on Wednesday.

“The new name, Pioneer Lines, reflects the modernization of the company and our efforts to broaden our business objectives,” said Alex Yeros, CEO of Pioneer Lines. “As a company with its roots in rail freight, our team is proud of the role we have played over the last three decades in bringing economic vitality to the local communities in which we operate."

The company said they are focused on growing across the country, "by leveraging the deep rail and real estate expertise of our team to provide new and existing customers with additional connections to domestic and global markets," Yeros said. "Our aim is to inspire our customers and communities to reach farther and provide them with the right connections to do so.”

Headquartered in Denver, Pioneer Lines has 15 short line railroads across 12 states. The company is a national rail network connecting more than 100 industries.

16 Photos of Decatur's railroad past

Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR

