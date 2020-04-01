Decatur-made 797F Mining Truck named Coolest Thing Made in Illinois

DECATUR — It’s official. The 797F Mining Truck, manufactured by the Decatur Caterpillar Inc. plant, is the Coolest Thing Made in Illinois.

The title was announced Wednesday following eight weeks of voting for the inaugural “Makers Madness” contest hosted by the Illinois Manufacturers’ Association.

"It is an honor having the Caterpillar 797F mining truck chosen as the Coolest Thing Made in Illinois. This acknowledgment is a direct reflection of the men and women who show up every day to make the best products in the world for the customers we serve," said Tina Czerwinski, Caterpillar's Decatur facility manager. "I am very proud of our team."

The online bracket-style tournament chose the Caterpillar 797F Mining Truck from a field of more than 260 individual products initially nominated from across the state, with nearly 300,000 votes cast over the course of the competition.

The other finalists are The Clipper by Sterling-based Wahl Clipper Corp., the grip device Functional Hand by Thera-Solutions and Beer Nuts Bar Mix from Bloomington.

