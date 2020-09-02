Decatur meat markets combining into one location

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

DECATUR — Local meat shoppers will find their favorite cuts more centrally located in the Decatur.

House of Meat will join with Jeffrey’s Meat Market at a new location, 1816 N. Water St.

Jeffrey's, at 135 S. Oakland Ave. Decatur's west side will close Saturday, Sept. 5. Equipment used at the store will be moved to the new location.

House of Meats, at 3777 N. Woodford St., will be moving as well. The move-in date is expected to be Sept. 22. House of Meats will remain open until the new business is ready.

The building, which once housed the night club Jabronis, has sat empty for a few years.

Owner Jeff Bell said he wanted to provide his customer with a more comfortable experience. “I feel like I could better serve my customers with one big building instead of the two locations that I have now,” he said. “It’s bigger. I have more room to expand.”

Bell said he believed the House of Meats store needed updates as well. “It’s a little bit outdated,” he said. “So I can improve on everything.”