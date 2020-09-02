 Skip to main content
Decatur meat markets combining into one location
Decatur meat markets combining into one location

A display of meat at Jeffrey's Meat Market in Decatur is shown. 

 JEFF SMUDDE, HERALD & REVIEW

DECATUR — Local meat shoppers will find their favorite cuts more centrally located in the Decatur.

House of Meat will join with Jeffrey’s Meat Market at a new location, 1816 N. Water St. 

Jeffrey's, at 135 S. Oakland Ave. Decatur's west side will close Saturday, Sept. 5. Equipment used at the store will be moved to the new location.

House of Meats, at 3777 N. Woodford St., will be moving as well.  The move-in date is expected to be Sept. 22. House of Meats will remain open until the new business is ready.

The building, which once housed the night club Jabronis, has sat empty for a few years.

Owner Jeff Bell said he wanted to provide his customer with a more comfortable experience. “I feel like I could better serve my customers with one big building instead of the two locations that I have now,” he said. “It’s bigger. I have more room to expand.”

Bell said he believed the House of Meats store needed updates as well. “It’s a little bit outdated,” he said. “So I can improve on everything.”

The new store will have approximately 6,000-feet of space available for staff, customers and products. Plans to expand include a larger selection of groceries as well as meats.

Jeffrey's Meat Market specialized in Boar’s Head meats, which will continue at the new House of Meats. “It will just be a bigger selection at the deli,” Bell said. “I plan on adding more stuff in it.”

Other future plans include cookouts and more activities in the summer of 2021.

“We are just hoping to have new things,” Bell said.

Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR

Meat market information

For more information on the opening of the local meat market, visit the business' Facebook page.

