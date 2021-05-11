Decatur Memorial Hospital Thrift Shop donated to local nonprofit organization

DECATUR — The Decatur Memorial Hospital Thrift Shop, located at 553 W. Wood St., Decatur, has been donated to a local nonprofit organization to offer support for homeless women and children.

The Decatur Memorial Hospital Foundation donated the building and its contents to God's Shelter of Love.

A ribbon cutting ceremony to celebrate the donation will be at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, May 11.

The thrift shop was closed in March 2020 due to COVID-19 restrictions.

"We took the opportunity to reevaluate foundation and auxiliary functions," said Julie Bilbrey, executive director of the Decatur Memorial Hospital Foundation. "We ultimately made a decision to streamline our focus to what we do best at Decatur Memorial Hospital, which is patient care.”

God's Shelter of Love offers emergency shelter to homeless women and children.