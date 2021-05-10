Decatur Memorial Hospital Thrift Store donated to local nonprofit organization

DECATUR — The Decatur Memorial Hospital Thrift Shop, located at 553 W. Wood St., Decatur, has been donated to a local nonprofit organization to offer support for homeless women and children.
The Decatur Memorial Hospital Foundation donated the building and its content to God's Shelter of Love.
A ribbon cutting ceremony to celebrate the donation will be at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, May 11.
The thrift shop was closed in March 2020 due to COVID-19 restrictions.
"We took the opportunity to reevaluate foundation and auxiliary functions," said Julie Bilbrey, executive director of the Decatur Memorial Hospital Foundation. "We ultimately made a decision to streamline our focus to what we do best at Decatur Memorial Hospital, which is patient care,”
God's Shelter of Love offers emergency shelter to homeless women and children.
For the past 30 years the thrift store was operated by the Decatur Memorial Hospital Auxiliary. Proceeds were used by the Decatur Memorial Hospital Foundation for special projects, update equipment and provide patient care at the hospital. The building was donated to DMH by Merrill and Margery “Sis” Lindsay in 1992.
“The gifting of the DMH Thrift Shop is a godsend and a game-changer for God's Shelter of Love,” said Dan Watkins, executive director of God’s Shelter of Love. “The addition of the new thrift store, which will be named ‘Help and Hope Mission Market,’ affords us the opportunity to take our mission of providing help and hope to women and children in crisis to another level.”
Watkins said the organization hopes to use the new space for various business opportunities, including to teach clients skills, such as rug-making and furniture refinishing as well as internet sales staging, store excess inventory and as a discount thrift store open on the weekends.
