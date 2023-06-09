DECATUR — It remains to be seen if a picture of Patrick Swayze will adorn its walls.

But manager Jimmy Bekteshi said the actor did influence the name of a new Decatur restaurant that will open in the coming weeks.

“Road House is my favorite movie,” Bekteshi said. He smiled when he hinted that he also considered calling it The Double Deuce, the name of the bar in the movie where Swayze worked as a professional “cooler.”

The Road House Grill is located at 2805 N. Main St. in what originally was a Pizza Hut and most recently was home to a Solsa American Burrito Co. restaurant.

“It’s been a passion of mine to open a restaurant,” said Bekteshi, who spent time getting to know the area and what people like to eat while working at the Four Star Family Restaurant in Mount Zion.

The process began about six months ago, with the goal of finding a good building, in a good location with a drive through. He had to settle for two out of three, since the chosen location doesn’t have the desired drive through.

He said it was more important to get the business going than to continue what could be a lengthy search for a building that met all three criteria.

“The time feels right” to make this dream a reality, he said.

The Road House Grill menu features items Bekteshi said will appeal to most everyone.

It includes sandwiches, wraps, horseshoes and salad bowls. There’s open face toast, which is exactly what the name implies. For example, the ham toast features toast topped with grilled ham, mozzarella cheese and dices tomato.

The Rockstar meals include chicken strips, popcorn shrimp, a mac bowl and some Italian dishes like chicken parmesan and bourbon chicken and mostacciolli.

There also will be daily specials, like fried walleye on Fridays, he said.

The Road House Grill will offer dine-in and carry-out. Guests will order at the counter and will pick up their food when their number is called. It will be open 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., Tuesday through Sunday.

