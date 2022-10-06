 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Decatur restaurants offering two menus under one roof

DECATUR — Taqueria La Perlita and University Dogs are now serving a combined menu at 1105 W. Wood St. in Decatur.

Taqueria La Perlita restaurants are located at 495 N. 22nd, inside the Hickory Point Mall, and in two food trucks located throughout Decatur. It is now providing some of its menu items at University Dogs.

“We’re bringing the tacos and burritos and other stuff from the other restaurants,” said Louiz Rojas. “We’re also giving you the options of the hot dogs and everything else.”

Along with a combined menu, the owners are extending the hours, from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

Louiz and his father Rogelio Rojas are now the owners of University Dogs after the previous owner decided to sell the business. The owners of the two restaurants had a connection since the Rojas parked one of the food trucks near the Millikin University campus.

“I was always thinking about putting a business here,” Rogelio Rojas said. “We’ve got customers from Millikin, they go to 22nd and Eldorado. A lot of students don’t have a ride to go off campus.”

