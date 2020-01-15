Decatur's Del Carmen's Pizza West closes, looking for buyer

DECATUR — Owners of Del Carmen's Pizza West announced Wednesday that the restaurant is permanently closed.

The Facebook page of the 1601 W. Grand Ave. restaurant informed the public of the closing and that the owners were looking for a buyer.

There was no one at the business on Wednesday and the phone had been disconnected.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-453-2472 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Del Carmen's West has been in Decatur for more than 30 years serving pizza and pasta dishes.

Allen and Lesley Albert bought the restaurant from Bill Harbeck in June 1987. The location was previously a gas station.

In July, the Macon County Health Department temporarily closed the restaurant due to "cooling units that weren't cold enough, a fruit fly infestation and foods that were visually spoiled during inspection."