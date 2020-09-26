Decatur’s last Family Video closing Wednesday

District Manager for the Decatur Family Video, Kristen Drisco, agreed. “Also, there’s no movies coming out,” she said. “Hollywood was on lockdown too. They didn’t make any films, they didn’t make any TV shows. That’s just missing.”
Drisco said about 300 stores throughout the country will remain open.
The Decatur Family Video also sold CBD oils to the public. The product will also be distributed to other stores. Although the oils have been a popular trend, it was not purchased much at the video store, according to Wright.
“Our store didn’t really do that well here,” he said about the product.
