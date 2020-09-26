 Skip to main content
Decatur’s last Family Video closing Wednesday
top story

Decatur’s last Family Video closing Wednesday

Family Video

Decatur Family Video

DECATUR — Decatur’s last Family Video, located at 1935 N. Water St., will be permanently closing its doors on Wednesday. 

The plan was to close on Oct. 26, but the Glenview-based company moved the date up a month.

“We’re out of a lot of products already,” said James Wright, an employee. “We have a decent amount left, but not a ton.”

Beginning Monday, movies will be sold at 75 cents and $1 . “Whatever we have left when we close will most likely be boxed up and sent to a different store,” Wright said.

Central Illinois stores that will remain open include those in Springfield, Clinton and Lincoln.

About 300 Family Video businesses are closing, including a store in Taylorville, whose final day will be Oct. 19. The Taylorville store is in their third phase of liquidation. “But we still have about 2,000 movies and games left,” said district manager Holly Eilers.

The store has been selling the products at discount prices since they were notified of the closing.

COVID-19 had an effect on the business. “We just didn’t get the business back that we had before,” Wright said. “Streaming has always been a factor too.”

District Manager for the Decatur Family Video, Kristen Drisco, agreed. “Also, there’s no movies coming out,” she said. “Hollywood was on lockdown too. They didn’t make any films, they didn’t make any TV shows. That’s just missing.”

Drisco said about 300 stores throughout the country will remain open.

The Decatur Family Video also sold CBD oils to the public. The product will also be distributed to other stores. Although the oils have been a popular trend, it was not purchased much at the video store, according to Wright.

“Our store didn’t really do that well here,” he said about the product.

Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR

