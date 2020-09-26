Decatur’s last Family Video closing Wednesday

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

DECATUR — Decatur’s last Family Video, located at 1935 N. Water St., will be permanently closing its doors on Wednesday.

The plan was to close on Oct. 26, but the Glenview-based company moved the date up a month.

“We’re out of a lot of products already,” said James Wright, an employee. “We have a decent amount left, but not a ton.”

Beginning Monday, movies will be sold at 75 cents and $1 . “Whatever we have left when we close will most likely be boxed up and sent to a different store,” Wright said.

Central Illinois stores that will remain open include those in Springfield, Clinton and Lincoln.

About 300 Family Video businesses are closing, including a store in Taylorville, whose final day will be Oct. 19. The Taylorville store is in their third phase of liquidation. “But we still have about 2,000 movies and games left,” said district manager Holly Eilers.

The store has been selling the products at discount prices since they were notified of the closing.