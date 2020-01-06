Decatur SCORE hosting 2 free workshops for small-business owners

DECATUR — The Decatur SCORE chapter is hosting two free workshops this month geared toward small-business owners.

On Thursday, Jan. 16, the group is partnering with the U.S. Department of Labor for a workshop on the Fair Labor Standards Act.

The workshop is intended for entrepreneurs and small-business owners who have employees or are planning to hire employees. It will highlight the legal requirements under the Fair Labor Standards Act and how to ensure you are paying your employees correctly.

The workshop will be presented by Russ Hastings, wage and hour investigator with the U.S. Department of Labor, from 10 a.m. to noon at the ADM Scovill Building, Room 211, on the campus of Millikin University in Decatur.

On Thursday, Jan. 23, SCORE will host "Quickbooks Online: A Hands-On Workshop for Small Businesses.”

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-453-2472 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Participants will learn how to invoice customers, maintain a general ledger, pay bills and analyze their financial situation.

The workshop will be presented by Robyn Potter, owner of Books by Robyn, from 10 a.m. to noon at Network Solutions Unlimited, 1234 N. Water St. in Decatur.