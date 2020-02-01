Decatur SCORE to host active shooter workshop on Feb. 11

DECATUR — The Decatur SCORE chapter is hosting fee workshops on active shooter preparedness and financial statements this month.

On Tuesday, Feb. 11, Macon County Sheriff’s Department Lt. Jeff Scheibly will discuss basic steps to be taken in the event of an active shooter situation and the implementation of A.L.I.C.E. (Alert, Lockdown, Inform, Counter, Evacuate).

Registration is required for the two-hour workshop, which begins at 7:30 a.m. in the ADM Scovill Building on the Millikin University campus.

On Wednesday, Feb. 19, the group will host "Financial Statements 101 Understanding Your Businesses Finances Better."

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-453-2472 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

The workshop will be presented by Nikki Garry, owner of Your Money Matters LLC. Garry will explain how to become more informed and make better financial decisions by understanding three basic financial statements: income statement, balance sheet and cash flow statements.

The workshop runs from 10 a.m. to noon in the ADM Scovill Building, Room 207.

For more information about these events or to register, go to www.decatur.score.org or call (217) 424-6296.

Businesses openings, closings, more

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0