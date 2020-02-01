Decatur SCORE to host active shooter workshop on Feb. 11
0 comments

Decatur SCORE to host active shooter workshop on Feb. 11

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

DECATUR — The Decatur SCORE chapter is hosting fee workshops on active shooter preparedness and financial statements this month.

On Tuesday, Feb. 11, Macon County Sheriff’s Department Lt. Jeff Scheibly will discuss basic steps to be taken in the event of an active shooter situation and the implementation of A.L.I.C.E. (Alert, Lockdown, Inform, Counter, Evacuate).

Registration is required for the two-hour workshop, which begins at 7:30 a.m. in the ADM Scovill Building on the Millikin University campus.

On Wednesday, Feb. 19, the group will host "Financial Statements 101 Understanding Your Businesses Finances Better."

The workshop will be presented by Nikki Garry, owner of Your Money Matters LLC. Garry will explain how to become more informed and make better financial decisions by understanding three basic financial statements: income statement, balance sheet and cash flow statements.

The workshop runs from 10 a.m. to noon in the ADM Scovill Building, Room 207.

For more information about these events or to register, go to www.decatur.score.org or call (217) 424-6296.

Businesses openings, closings, more

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News