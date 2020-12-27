Decatur shoppers spend weekend snatching up bargains on holiday goodies

DECATUR — The holidays may be over, but that hasn’t stopped Christmas shoppers.
With the holiday landing on a Friday, that left the rest of the weekend for shoppers to to snatch up the bargains on holiday items for use next year, even before the Christmas tree was taken down.
Now living in Chicago, Miranda Archer, 26, returned to Decatur for a family holiday.
She and her grandma took a trip to a local department store on Sunday knowing they could find at least one holiday bargain.
“I was looking for tissue paper,” Archer’s grandma Linda Gross said.
“I didn’t plan on buying anything,” Archer said.
After finding their way to the holiday section of the store, their shopping cart was beginning to fill with items appropriate for next year. Wrapping paper, gift bags and the needed tissue paper were easily found. Others items were already gone or in limited supply. Christmas lights, garland and wreaths were hard to find.
“There’s good stuff,” Archer said. “Good enough, at least.”
Katelyn Tillman, 22, and her roommate Jenna Smith, 24, searched the Christmas aisles of another store on Sunday. “We haven’t found much, but the little things that we needed,” Tillman said. “The sales are good, so I expect it to be empty.”
Like many after-Christmas shoppers, they found the holiday areas and shelves of local stores were already barren.
“There’s still name-brand candy,” Smith said. “More than I thought there would be.”
The two were able to find a couple of ornaments for next year’s tree, although that particular selection was sparse. “We always need that,” Tillman said about her find.
The decorations in their home were minimal, according to the ladies. “Just because we work a lot,” Smith said.
With social distancing, this year was celebrated differently for Smith and Tillman and families living far away. Since the holiday decorations were limited and celebrations were distant, they attempted to continue the festivities during their shopping spree.
“We’re not missing out. We’re just getting extra stuff we probably didn’t need,” Tillman said. “This is the best deals. Might as well buy it now.”
“Probably yesterday would have been a little bit better,” Smith said about the supply.
According to many of the employees, stores were busy, filled with shoppers the day after Christmas. Gross and her granddaughter knew to wait for their shopping.
“I didn’t come the day after,” Gross said on Sunday. “That would have been a madhouse.”
FROM THE ARCHIVES: Decatur Christmas decorations of the past
Bob and Nellie Blair
Santa Claus
Plugging Santa in
Window display
Artificial trees
Wired for the season
Season's Greetings
8,750 lights
Religious category
Darrell Beck
Non-religious category
Mixture of themes
Santa Claus
Pointsof light
Disney Land
Holiday Glow
Christmas decorations
It's over
Shusters
Tree trimming time
Christmas in the air
Christmas Cat
Santa heads for landing
Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR