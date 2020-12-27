Decatur shoppers spend weekend snatching up bargains on holiday goodies

“There’s good stuff,” Archer said. “Good enough, at least.”

Katelyn Tillman, 22, and her roommate Jenna Smith, 24, searched the Christmas aisles of another store on Sunday. “We haven’t found much, but the little things that we needed,” Tillman said. “The sales are good, so I expect it to be empty.”

Like many after-Christmas shoppers, they found the holiday areas and shelves of local stores were already barren.

“There’s still name-brand candy,” Smith said. “More than I thought there would be.”

The two were able to find a couple of ornaments for next year’s tree, although that particular selection was sparse. “We always need that,” Tillman said about her find.

The decorations in their home were minimal, according to the ladies. “Just because we work a lot,” Smith said.

With social distancing, this year was celebrated differently for Smith and Tillman and families living far away. Since the holiday decorations were limited and celebrations were distant, they attempted to continue the festivities during their shopping spree.