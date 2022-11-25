Decatur shops festive for Black Friday, Small Business Saturday

DECATUR — Allie Schelling and her mom, Melanie, have a tradition of Black Friday shopping, and in past years, enjoyed the chaos of getting up in the wee hours and scoring the deals in crowded stores.

It wasn't like that this year.

"I just feel like the holiday spirit of Black Friday and the event of it is just not really a thing anymore," Schelling said after a day of shopping around Decatur. "Ten years ago, Target had lines in every aisle, and everybody was matching (in outfits) and groups were doing it like a social event, and it's just not like that anymore. It's kind of sad to me."

This year's Black Friday was more like a typical Saturday as far as crowds went, Schelling said.

Some of the reason Black Friday is smaller could be the number of people who have turned to online shopping.

Heidi Sack of Illiopolis, owner of Amazing Faith Designs, has had a busy month and expects that to continue. She designs shirts, wall signs, cutting boards and other personalized items, many with Bible quotations. Her store is entirely online and available over her website, on Etsy and on Facebook.

"I needed something to do with my life and thought maybe this was something I could offer to people that would be unique," Sack said.

'Come down and shop'

Ashley and Bryley Booth don't always go Black Friday shopping.

However, this year, they decided to make a mother/daughter day of it.

"She wanted to go shopping," Ashley Booth said of her daughter.

They stopped at Bella and Ro, 151 N. Water St. in downtown Decatur, which opened in October in the former Decatur Florist. Owner Tinamarie Deetz, who owns Bella and Ro, is the daughter of the florist's owners, and when they retired, they offered her the space. Deetz said she'd been a stay-at-home mom with her two youngest children — the Bella and Ro of the store's name — and opening up a shop appealed to her. She carries women's and kids' clothes, toys, shoes and gift items and her eldest, Kaitlyn Wond, works with her.

"I'm not important enough for the store to be named after me," Wond quipped, laughing with her mother.

Small Business Saturday, the day after Black Friday, is important to local merchants who depend on their friends and neighbors in the community to shop with them.

At The Art Farm across the street from Central Park, owner Peggy Baity was busy putting new merchandise out, which she does almost every day. This time of year, she said, the artists whose work she sells bring a lot of new and extra items, so you never know what you'll find there.

"I've got something new every time you come in here," she said. "People think of something, they create it, and they want to get it in here on the sales floor."

Small Business Saturday is like a Black Friday for local merchants, said Sheryol Threewit, owner of All Things Beautiful on North Main Street.

"We just need people to come down and shop," Threewit said. "We serve refreshments. We do whatever we can to get people in here and get them to shop. This year is different from the last two years. The press urged people to shop early and all that stuff, and this year they were urging people to shop small."

Network of support

Santa stood outside The Party Shop on North Main Street, waving at traffic as it went by. For those who came in to the store, he had a chair ready and waiting for photos.

The Party Shop has more gnomes in more outfits than you can imagine, even one with a shark hat, and owner Cindy Deadrick laughed about that. She also owns Shop On Main next door to The Party Shop, and until she opened her party goods store, she didn't have room to invite Santa.

Black Friday was busier than expected for Angi Lay, who owns Plume body shop in Elwin.

Lay has sold her body care products online and in some in-person stores since October 2020, but this is her first Thanksgiving weekend with her own storefront. Lay said she was met by a crowd when she opened her store at 10 a.m.

“It was packed in here,” she said. “I was not really sure, with it being my first Black Friday in person.”

The day was off to a slower start for some other local stores. Many shoppers hadn’t made it downtown as shops opened their doors that morning, but Paige Roach, manager at Penelope Boutique in Decatur, said she was expecting bigger crowds on both Friday and Saturday based on previous years’ sales.

“Decatur and the area just supports small business so well that we've always had an equally as good turnout on Black Friday as well (as Small Business Saturday),” Roach said.

For many local businesses, Small Business Saturday helps keep them afloat during slower times of the year.

Chrissy Spurlock, owner of Giggles gift shop and bakery, said she expects to be much busier than usual on Saturday.

“It's probably one of our busiest days of the year,” Spurlock said. “It’s a good kickstart to the holiday season.”

Lay, Roach and Spurlock all said shopping local not only supports small business owners, but also benefits the entire community.

“It's not, you know, making the big guys more money,” Lay said. “It's helping your local people to help their families and keep everything local. It's just nice to kind of keep it all right here.”

“If we can't continue to support (small businesses), then everything will be online, and you know, our downtowns and shopping areas won't have these kinds of shops going forward,” Roach said.

According to Roach and her mother, Kimberly Entler, Decatur’s small business owners have built a network of support for each other.

“I think our whole downtown, the shops and everyone, it's like family down there,” said Entler, who owns Penelope Boutique.

One of the boutique’s Small Business Saturday specials is a “shop local” gift bag with any $100 purchase. Lay said she partnered with the boutique to include a Plume product in the gift bag and for her own store giveaways.

Spurlock is offering some sales herself on Saturday, including 20% off all Christmas ornaments and a prize raffle. Still, she said she encourages people to shop local not just on Saturday but throughout the whole holiday season.

“I just encourage people to come downtown and find some great stores, great restaurants, make a day of it,” she said. “If you can't get out on Saturday, we’re open every day until Christmas.”