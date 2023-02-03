DECATUR — Several downtown Decatur shops will be participating in the Galentine's Day Shop Hop from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11.
Each store will offer its own activities, discounts and refreshments.
Participating shops include Giggles on Merchant, Del's Popcorn, Bella and Ro Boutique, All Things Beautiful, all three Brass Horn shops and Shop on Main.
For more information, visit the event's Facebook page.
