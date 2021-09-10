Decatur to be home to new warehouse/distribution facility

DECATUR — The Economic Development Corporation of Decatur and Macon County and the city of Decatur joins The Atkins Group to announce the construction of a warehouse and distribution facility, on Decatur’s northeast side.

The 635,000-square-foot facility, which will employ up to 75 people, will be located at 4250 North Commercial Crossing in the city’s logistics corridor.

“The Atkins Group (TAG) is thrilled to be starting construction on Cardinal Warehouse in Decatur. The site is positioned perfectly for logistics with quick convenient access to I-72. To reach this stage, TAG is grateful for the cooperation and support from the city of Decatur, Macon County and the EDC,” said Mark Dixon, president of TAG.

“We greatly appreciate The Atkins Group for selecting Decatur for this exciting project,” said Nicole Bateman, president of the EDC. “This new facility not only creates jobs in our community but also highlights Decatur’s position as an emerging logistics and distribution center.”

Construction has recently started at the site and will wrap up in the summer of 2022.

“This project shows that Decatur remains a key location for industrial expansion and logistics, and that the city’s planning for a logistics corridor is paying off,” said Decatur Mayor Julie Moore Wolfe. “The city and Macon County worked together closely with all parties to move this project forward, especially in making modifications to the future beltway plans to accommodate the project.”

Additional partners on the construction project include ARCO National Construction, Martin Engineering Company, and GMA Architects.

The Atkins Group, a family-owned business based in Urbana, has real estate holdings consisting of residential, farm, industrial, office and commercial properties. TAG currently invests and manages real estate properties in Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, and California.

