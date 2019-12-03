Decatur woman's small talk with client leads to career change, new business

DECATUR — What started as small talk with a client led to a new career for Stephanie Holder and now, the opportunity to build her own business.

Holder opened Sensible Hearing earlier this year at 235 S. Main St. in Decatur. She brings with her more than 10 years of experience in the hearing center business, having helped with the operation of stores in Central and Northern Illinois.

She was introduced to the business while working as a sales representative for a local business. The more she learned, the more the field appealed to her.

“I saw people leaving that were happy to be hearing better,” Holder said, and she wanted to become part of that experience.

In the back of her mind, Holder said she knew she wanted to open her own hearing center in her hometown. That, coupled with the desire to remain involved in the lives of her two children, led to her taking the leap of faith.

“I'm letting God determine how this is going to go,” she said.

