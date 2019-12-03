Decatur woman's small talk with client leads to career change, new business

DECATUR — What started as small talk with a client led to a new career for Stephanie Holder and now, the opportunity to build her own business.
Holder opened Sensible Hearing earlier this year at 235 S. Main St. in Decatur. She brings with her more than 10 years of experience in the hearing center business, having helped with the operation of stores in Central and Northern Illinois.
She was introduced to the business while working as a sales representative for a local business. The more she learned, the more the field appealed to her.
“I saw people leaving that were happy to be hearing better,” Holder said, and she wanted to become part of that experience.
In the back of her mind, Holder said she knew she wanted to open her own hearing center in her hometown. That, coupled with the desire to remain involved in the lives of her two children, led to her taking the leap of faith.
“I'm letting God determine how this is going to go,” she said.
You have free articles remaining.
Hours for the business are still in flux, as Holder continues to work with students with special needs as a teaching assistant with the Decatur School District. That limits weekday office hours to late afternoon. However, patient care coordinator Rochelle McAtee is in the office and can assist with many customer issues, she said. She also offers in-home appointments in Decatur and the surrounding area.
Holder's goal is to “help every single person who walks through the door” and those who can't, like residents of local assisted living facilities, through outreach programs.
Clients receive a free hearing exam to determine their needs, followed by a consultation to identify the device best suited for them. Holder is a hearing instrument specialist, so if the exam hints there may be something medically involved with the hearing loss, she will recommend the client seek care from an ear specialist.
Holder said she chose the name Sensible Hearing to emphasize the desire to work with clients to meet their needs with the latest in hearing technology at reasonable (sensible) prices.
For more information about Sensible Hearing, call (217) 330-9794, go www.sensiblehearing.net or visit its Facebook page.
Do you recognize all of the Decatur Hall of Fame honorees?
Wall of Fame: A.E. Staley Sr.
Wall of Fame: Anna Waters
Wall of Fame: Charles Martin Borchers
Wall of Fame: Darrell W. Beck
Wall of Fame: David G. Weber
Wall of Fame: Dr. William Barnes
Wall of Fame: Dwayne O. Andreas
Wall of Fame: Eva Kirkland
Wall of Fame: F. Merrill Lindsay
Wall of Fame: Frank M. Lindsay
Wall of Fame: Gary K. Anderson
Wall of Fame: Guy and Rose Scovill
Wall of Fame: Hieronymus Mueller
Wall of Fame: Howard C. Schaub
Wall of Fame: Howard G. Buffett
Wall of Fame: James Millikin
Wall of Fame: Norman E. Russell
Wall of Fame: Paul Osborne
Wall of Fame: Purvis Francis Tabor
Wall of Fame: Richard James Oglesby
Wall of Fame: Robert Faries
Wall of Fame: Robert Lewis Shade
Wall of Fame: Roger E. Walker Jr.
Wall of Fame: Sister Jane Like
Wall of Fame: Sue Hagaman
Wall of Fame: Thomas W. Samuels
Wall of Fame: Warren E. Myers
Wall of Fame: William 'Bill' Eichenauer
Contact Scott Perry at (217) 421-7976. Follow him on Twitter: @scottperry66