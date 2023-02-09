DECATUR — The 48 Inn Bar and Grill, 2236 N. Oakland Ave., Decatur, has reopened after a week of renovations, but that’s not the only change.

Jeff Ludwick and three other businessmen have taken over ownership of the restaurant known for its hamburgers and other bar fare.

“We’re going to keep the same food, but expand on it a little bit,” Ludwick said.

The popular menu items that will remain include fish on Fridays and Wing Night on Wednesdays.

The restaurant was difficult to find in the past. However, the new owners have added a sign with a recognizable bear.

“Buddy at the Little 48 Inn,” Ludwick said reading the sign. “Buddy the Bear, he’s our new mascot.”

Ludwick admits he enjoys a good sports bar, encouraging him to invest in the 48 Inn. “This is going to be a smaller sports bar, but we have big screen TVs everywhere,” he said. “It’ll be a good place to hang out and watch a game.”

The owners have also added more hours, opening at 10 a.m. serving both lunch and dinner everyday of the week. “That kind of sets us apart,” Ludwick said.

23 Decatur restaurants from our past Blue Mill Brown Jug Carlos O'Kelley's Chili Parlor Country Cupboard Dante's Restaurant Elam’s Root Beer Stand Jimmy Ryan's Lone Star Mr. G's Ponderosa Steak House Rax Restaurant Red Wheel Restaurant Redwood Sandy's Shaw's Restaurant Shenannigans Stoney's Restaurant Swartz Restaurant Tater's Tokyo Garden Tom's Grill Tops Big Boy