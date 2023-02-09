New signage was added to the refurbished 48 Inn Bar and Grill, 2236 N. Oakland Ave., Decatur.
Donnette Beckett
DECATUR — The
48 Inn Bar and Grill, 2236 N. Oakland Ave., Decatur, has reopened after a week of renovations, but that’s not the only change. Jeff Ludwick and three other businessmen have taken over ownership of the restaurant known for its hamburgers and other bar fare.
Triangle restaurant owners respond to national unemployment hitting its lowest mark since 1969, as staffing challenges persist.
“We’re going to keep the same food, but expand on it a little bit,” Ludwick said.
The popular menu items that will remain include fish on Fridays and Wing Night on Wednesdays.
The restaurant was difficult to find in the past. However, the new owners have added a sign with a recognizable bear.
“Buddy at the Little 48 Inn,” Ludwick said reading the sign. “Buddy the Bear, he’s our new mascot.”
Ludwick admits he enjoys a good sports bar, encouraging him to invest in the 48 Inn. “This is going to be a smaller sports bar, but we have big screen TVs everywhere,” he said. “It’ll be a good place to hang out and watch a game.”
The owners have also added more hours, opening at 10 a.m. serving both lunch and dinner everyday of the week. “That kind of sets us apart,” Ludwick said.
23 Decatur restaurants from our past
Blue Mill
1928: Pictured in front of the Blue Mill are, from left, Howard Atkins (back to camera), Alma Brown, Mrs. Kohlbecker, Thurman W. McDavid, Mac, Brock and Bruce Perkins; and Frank Chamberlain. George A. Zeller and Anthony T. Gralike started out in a small place at 129 S. Oakland Ave. next to the Oakland Theatre in 1915. In 1923, they moved to the present site, known then as Zeller’s Confectionery. The business closed in 1924 and was later taken over by Bill Hamel and became the Blue Mill Pharmacy. (H&R file photo)
H&R file photo
Brown Jug
Cheese soup was a favorite at the Brown Jug.
Herald & Review file photo
Carlos O'Kelley's
Herald & Review archives
Chili Parlor
Herald & Review archives
Country Cupboard
Herald & Review archives
Dante's Restaurant
Herald & Review archives
Elam’s Root Beer Stand
Stopping at Elam's Root Beer Stand for a tenderloin and root beer was a must when cruising Eldo.
H&R file photo
Jimmy Ryan's
H&R file photo
Lone Star
Herald & Review archives
Mr. G's
Mr. G's had phenomenal tenderloins and a great taco salad as well!
Herald & Review file photo
Ponderosa Steak House
Favorites submitted by our readers included the steak tips, country fried steak, ribeye dinner and the rolls.
H&R file photo
Rax Restaurant
Our Facebook followers agree: The best things at Rax Restaurant were the BBC - Beef Bacon and Cheddar sandwich, Uncle Alligator meals and the salad bar.
H&R file photo
Red Wheel Restaurant
Herald & Review archives
Redwood
The Redwood Restaurant, open in 1958, may have been Decatur's first smorgasbord restaurant.
Herald & Review archives
Sandy's
Herald & Review archives
Shaw's Restaurant
Shaw's Restaurant is fondly remembered for their fish, catering and memories of going there on Friday nights with friends.
H&R file photo
Shenannigans
Favorites from our Facebook followers include brunch on Sunday sand the taco salad.
Herald & Review archives
Swartz Restaurant
Swartz Restaurant had an old diner feel with wooden booths and long counter for bar seating.
A favorite memory: At Christmas, they would put up a toy train that would run the perimeter of the restaurant.
Herald & Review file photo
Tater's
The best thing you could order: Smothered taters.
H&R file photo
Tokyo Garden
Herald & Review archives
Tom's Grill
Tom's Grill was known for their relish appetizer caddy and dark, intimate setting.
H&R file photo
Tops Big Boy
Herald & Review archives
