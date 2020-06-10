Decatur's Baby Face HD Ultrasound offers sneak peek of growing child

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

DECATUR — If some of the coronavirus lockdown prognosticators are correct, we may see a baby boom starting in December.

For those who find themselves expecting and can’t wait to find out whether the baby’s new room will be pink or blue, or wanting a clear glimpse of their bundle of joy’s face, there’s Baby Face HD Ultrasound.

“The 4D package is what makes us unique,” said Lori Manning. “It’s a live ultrasound, so they can actually get those color pictures and see what the baby is doing, its features — the lips, the cheeks, the nose, the hands and feet, the gender.”

Sitting in the lobby, Tracie Manning, knows when the magic moment happens based on the happy “ooohs” and “aahs” that come from the exam room.

The couple started the business, located at 2950 N. Water St. Suite 130, in September.

Coming up with a name was easy, since providing images of the baby’s face was the obvious highlight of what they do for their customers.

Tracie was no stranger to the services like the ones they provide.