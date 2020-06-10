Decatur's Baby Face HD Ultrasound offers sneak peek of growing child

DECATUR — If some of the coronavirus lockdown prognosticators are correct, we may see a baby boom starting in December.
For those who find themselves expecting and can’t wait to find out whether the baby’s new room will be pink or blue, or wanting a clear glimpse of their bundle of joy’s face, there’s Baby Face HD Ultrasound.
“The 4D package is what makes us unique,” said Lori Manning. “It’s a live ultrasound, so they can actually get those color pictures and see what the baby is doing, its features — the lips, the cheeks, the nose, the hands and feet, the gender.”
Sitting in the lobby, Tracie Manning, knows when the magic moment happens based on the happy “ooohs” and “aahs” that come from the exam room.
The couple started the business, located at 2950 N. Water St. Suite 130, in September.
Coming up with a name was easy, since providing images of the baby’s face was the obvious highlight of what they do for their customers.
Tracie was no stranger to the services like the ones they provide.
She had 4D imaging of her first child, Easton, eight years ago while serving in the Navy in Virginia. So when she became pregnant with her second child, Lori and Tracie began looking for someone who provides the service locally.
Finding none in Decatur, they began researching the possibility of changing that.
“Tracie was expecting Tate and we went to another studio (in Springfield) and we thought it was a really cool idea and thought Decatur might need this kind of service,” Lori said.
The thought of owning a business was a departure from what the Macon County natives had been doing. Lori was the aquatics director at the Decatur Family YMCA and Tracie, who recently retired from the U.S. Navy, was active in Easton's school.
As they considered their options, Lori and Tracie were put into contact with a woman who owned a similar studio in Decatur several years ago. The idea and the services they would provide grew from there.
For those wanting to know the gender, there is the SneakPeek DNA Gender package, which consists of a blood test as early as eight weeks. Results are available in one day for $149 or two days for $129.
Gender determination beginning at 15 weeks also is included with some of the imaging plans, which range in cost from $50 to $159.
All of the packages include a 2D or 4D ultrasound, printed images and listening to the baby's heartbeat. Other package options include images made available on the BabyFlix app, ultrasound videos and recordings of the baby's heartbeat.
The double bundle, which costs $259, includes two 4D ultrasound sessions, one between 15 and 26 weeks, and a second between 27 and 36 weeks.
Baby Face also offers heartbeat animals, which are plush animals with a recording of the baby’s heartbeat programmed inside as a keepsake.
Because the gender testing and imaging are elective services, the cost isn’t covered by insurance.
The services take anywhere from 15 to 45 minutes and can be streamed so that extended family members can be involved with the reveal without coming to the office.
