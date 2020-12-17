Decatur's downtown Wildflour closing until further notice

DECATUR — Another downtown business will close amid the challenges of COVID restrictions.

Abbie Schroeder, owner of the Wildflour Artisan Bakery and Cafe at 256 W. Main St., Decatur, has decided to close the downtown restaurant until further notice. The last day will be Thursday, Dec. 24.

Updates and special menu listings are available on the Wildflour Artisan Cafe Facebook page.

“We can’t sustain business,” Schroeder said.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The current business conditions have made keeping the business open a challenge. “We’re not allowed to be open and we’re not making any money,” Schroeder said. “We can’t run a business with no profits or even break even.’

The Wildflour Bakery in Mount Zion will remain open for the popular pastry items. Many of the products sold at the downtown restaurant will be available in Mount Zion. “That one is doing pretty well,” Schroeder said.