Decatur's downtown Wildflour closing until further notice
breaking top story

Decatur's downtown Wildflour closing until further notice

Wildflour 1 10.30.20.JPG (copy)

Customers eat lunch at Wildflour Artisan Bakery & Cafe.

 CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW

DECATUR — Another downtown business will close amid the challenges of COVID restrictions.

Abbie Schroeder, owner of the Wildflour Artisan Bakery and Cafe at 256 W. Main St., Decatur, has decided to close the downtown restaurant until further notice. The last day will be Thursday, Dec. 24.

Updates and special menu listings are available on the Wildflour Artisan Cafe Facebook page.

“We can’t sustain business,” Schroeder said.

The current business conditions have made keeping the business open a challenge. “We’re not allowed to be open and we’re not making any money,” Schroeder said. “We can’t run a business with no profits or even break even.’

The Wildflour Bakery in Mount Zion will remain open for the popular pastry items. Many of the products sold at the downtown restaurant will be available in Mount Zion. “That one is doing pretty well,” Schroeder said.

When the business restrictions are lifted or eased, Schroeder hopes to open the downtown restaurant again. A future opening date is not known.

Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR

