Decatur's Party Warehouse scheduled to close in 2022

DECATUR — Planning and supplying for parties in Central Illinois is going to be more difficult after the beginning of the new year.

“I’m just tired,” she said. “I don’t want to sign another year (lease) and become 68 when I finally get to retire.”

Party supplies, including paper and plastic tableware, decorations and balloons, have been available through the store since 1994.

Little, 66, is offering merchandise discounts starting at 10 percent. News of the store closing and the holiday season have created large crowds. “But we’ve been busy even before people knew we were closing,” Little said.

The current merchandise includes items for holiday festivities, as well as year-round parties. However, party supplies for 2022 graduates will be available until the store’s doors are closed. “If they’ve got that special kid graduating, I’m going to try and get out what I can,” Little said.

One of the more popular services, the balloons, will remain the same price, because of the current cost of helium.

Although Little has not been able to find a buyer for the entire store, she has hopes for someone taking over the balloon sales. “She will move it to a different location,” Little said about the potential buyer. “We’ll cross our fingers that we’ll actually have a balloon shop in Decatur.”

Little has had the business up for sale for four years. “I don’t know how many times I thought the store was sold,” she said. “But that’s OK. It’s a big decision.”

The sales floor of the Party Warehouse is approximately 5,500-square-feet with two levels for additional storage space in the back of the building. “It’s a really nice space,” Little said.

Little said the decision three months ago to close the business has been bittersweet. She said her customers have requested she remain open.

“It really was a hard decision,” she said. “I love my customers. They’re the best.”

