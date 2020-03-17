Defiant Clinton bar owner loses fight to stay open amid coronavirus shutdown

Bill Morgan of Champaign was traveling Tuesday afternoon and wanted Subway, but was worried that it was going to take a little effort. But when he arrived at the Farmer City store, he was surprised to find the door open.

“I wasn’t sure if you could go in or order or not,” he said. “As fast as things are changing right now, I might be in the middle of ordering a sandwich and they lock the doors.”

Morgan was able to go into the lobby to order, but had to eat in his SUV.

Tammy Chambers of Farmer City found limited options. “I’ve never wanted to sit down somewhere and just have a salad,” she said. “But the options are limited and I’m not sure what I can do.”

She ended up grabbing pizza from Casey’s in Farmer City.

“Maybe we will get used to not being able to sit down for lunch at a restaurant, but it’s going to take a long time,” she said.

