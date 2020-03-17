Defiant Clinton bar owner loses fight to stay open amid coronavirus shutdown

CLINTON – A Clinton bar owner has lost his battle to defy orders from the Illinois governor and remain open during the coronavirus outbreak.
Joe Sartie, owner of Snapper’s Bar and Grill in Clinton, closed at 2 p.m. Tuesday, about 48 hours after Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced a ban on seating in bars and restaurants in an effort to slow the spread of the COVID-19 virus. The ban, as a result of a signing of an executive order under a state of emergency, put a halt on seating in bars and restaurants. Curbside service, carryout, pickup and delivery are still allowed.
On Sunday and again Monday, he publicly proclaimed his disappointment with the ban and vowed to fight. All gaming machines in the state’s bars and restaurants were turned off at 9 p.m. Monday.
“I knew I would lose this fight,” Sartie said Tuesday afternoon. “But if they continue on this path of insanity, it’s going to drive things to a breaking point.”
Sartie said official word from the state was slow to come, but DeWitt-Piatt Bi-County Health Department Director David Remmert caught wind of the protests and said violations could result in the loss of his liquor license, food license and gaming license. The state’s attorney is in charge of prosecuting any criminal charges.
“Every town is different, as far as rules, it seems,” Sartie said. “We’re allowed to have people inside to pick up food, but there are a lot of questions that still need to be answered.”
Sartie said he is confused by a few restaurants that are open.
“At the airports they are allowed to remain open and what sense does that make?” he asked. “You have people flying in from every direction carrying germs and they are able to sit down and eat.”
Sartie said that he took a stand, hoping others would follow.
“It was never about me,” he said. “But I was fighting for the 35 people who work here. I was the only one out there and I had radio stations from Chicago tell me I was the only one dumb enough to do something like that. I thought more would fight this.”
Without restaurants, others were looking for alternatives for their Tuesday meals.
Bill Morgan of Champaign was traveling Tuesday afternoon and wanted Subway, but was worried that it was going to take a little effort. But when he arrived at the Farmer City store, he was surprised to find the door open.
“I wasn’t sure if you could go in or order or not,” he said. “As fast as things are changing right now, I might be in the middle of ordering a sandwich and they lock the doors.”
Morgan was able to go into the lobby to order, but had to eat in his SUV.
Tammy Chambers of Farmer City found limited options. “I’ve never wanted to sit down somewhere and just have a salad,” she said. “But the options are limited and I’m not sure what I can do.”
She ended up grabbing pizza from Casey’s in Farmer City.
“Maybe we will get used to not being able to sit down for lunch at a restaurant, but it’s going to take a long time,” she said.