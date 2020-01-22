Del's Popcorn Shop closes mall location; downtown shop continues to rebound from fire

DECATUR — Faced with the start of the busy Christmas shopping season and still reeling from the effects of a fire that did extensive damage that closed the downtown Decatur location, the owner of Del’s Popcorn Shop in 2015 opened a store in the Hickory Point Mall.
Four years later, with the downtown location nearing its pre-fire groove of product and services, the decision was made to close the mall location at the end of the year when its lease ended.
“The mall was really good to us when we really needed it,” said Maggie Howley. “It’s what we needed to survive.”
But a business that specializes in popcorn and candy relies heavily on constant foot traffic, something the mall couldn’t provide enough of to demand a year-round presence. Prior to 2015, Howley said, Del’s operated a kiosk in the mall during the Christmas shopping season. Howley said she will likely consider doing so again.
Until then, all of the focus has once again been placed on the iconic downtown location at 142 N. Merchant St.
The overnight fire on April 3, 2015, was believed to have started in a dumpster outside the building. Fire officials at the time said it appeared the fire breached the building where the electricity enters the structure. Sprinklers were able to prevent the spread of the fire to the front of the building or adjacent buildings, but the entry point provided a pathway to the second floor, which was used for storage.
The downtown shop reopened in September 2016.
Howley, who began working at Del’s in 2009 and served as the store manager, purchased the popcorn shop from Kemper Willcut II last January. The store manager experience made the decision to buy the shop much easier, having provided her with a firm grasp of what the customers want — things like long licorice ropes and Sixlets — and a working relationship with the suppliers who can make it happen.
You have free articles remaining.
During the past year, the adjacent storefront has once again become home to a mix of nostalgic candies and the main production area where the popcorn magic happens is filled with a wide array of popcorn, fudge, nuts, candy and more.
Among the changes is the addition of Sunday hours to cater to those people who can’t or won’t navigate downtown Decatur during the week. The shop is now open Sunday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Howley said there also are plans to renovate the area behind the temporary back wall of the adjacent storefront, providing even more room for all the flavors of jelly beans, other products and, maybe, parties.
“We’re 85 to 90 percent there,” she said of their progress.
Howley said there is still one highly requested item still needing to make its return.
“I’m looking forward to the day I can say Elam’s root beer is back,” she said.
Del's Popcorn fire
Contact Scott Perry at (217) 421-7976. Follow him on Twitter: @scottperry66