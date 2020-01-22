Del's Popcorn Shop closes mall location; downtown shop continues to rebound from fire

DECATUR — Faced with the start of the busy Christmas shopping season and still reeling from the effects of a fire that did extensive damage that closed the downtown Decatur location, the owner of Del’s Popcorn Shop in 2015 opened a store in the Hickory Point Mall.

Four years later, with the downtown location nearing its pre-fire groove of product and services, the decision was made to close the mall location at the end of the year when its lease ended.

“The mall was really good to us when we really needed it,” said Maggie Howley. “It’s what we needed to survive.”

But a business that specializes in popcorn and candy relies heavily on constant foot traffic, something the mall couldn’t provide enough of to demand a year-round presence. Prior to 2015, Howley said, Del’s operated a kiosk in the mall during the Christmas shopping season. Howley said she will likely consider doing so again.

Until then, all of the focus has once again been placed on the iconic downtown location at 142 N. Merchant St.