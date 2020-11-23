Despite COVID restrictions, free Thanksgiving meal still on menu in Mount Zion

MOUNT ZION — A Mount Zion restaurant owner is moving ahead with plans to offer free dine-in Thanksgiving meals despite state restrictions.
“We’re doing everything we’re supposed to do," said Lika Bekteshi, owner of Four Star Family Restaurant, on Monday. "We have masks, we have our booths divided, we have hand sanitizer and we don’t sit no more than six people at a table. We’re doing what the law requires."
Statewide COVID-19 guidelines announced Tuesday, Nov. 17, included updated restrictions to bars and restaurants prohibiting indoor service. State health officials and Gov. J.B. Pritzker have said the restrictions are needed to contain the deadly virus.
Four Star, 1100 State Route 121, will be going ahead with offering their free dine-in Thanksgiving meals including roast turkey, stuffing, corn and mashed potatoes to patrons from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
"We’ve been here for 10 years and we wanted to do it again this year and look forward to it every year,” Bekteshi said, and the free Thanksgiving meals are a way to say thank and "give something back to the community."
According to the village of Mount Zion, no legal action can be taken against businesses going against state mitigations.
"It's from the advice of our attorney and from other law enforcement officials that the mitigation guidelines are not going to be enforced in court," said Corey McKenzie, village treasurer.
He continued saying, "the Village of Mount Zion respects that we're experiencing a world-wide pandemic and is encouraging all residents and businesses to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 by wearing masks, socially distancing, staying home, washing hands frequently and abiding by the governor's guidelines."
The following Decatur restaurants will be open on Thanksgiving for carry-out only.
Bob Evans, 3020 N. Water St. (217) 875-4577. 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, 5120 Hickory Point Frontage Road. 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. (217) 876-8036.
Diamond’s Family Restaurant, 2959 N. Oakland Ave. 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. (217) 875-6051.
Garden Family Restaurant, 696 E. Pershing Road. (217) 872-7227.
Perkins Restaurant & Bakery, 2999 N. Monroe St. 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. (217) 875-0743.
