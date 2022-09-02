 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Distillery coming to Decatur

DECATUR — The future of the building at the corner of East William Street and Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. is becoming a little more clear.

After weeks of evidence of work taking place inside, a mural has been painted on the exterior wall proclaiming what it will be come — Brentford Distillers.

“We expect to be distilling this fall,” Anthony Brent said of the grain-to-glass distillery at 537 E. William St. “We hope to have the tasting room open later this year as well.”

Although the business will look somewhat like a bar, customers will be allowed to gather for samplings of local craft beverages. “We’re using spirits that we make,” Brent said. “We’re creating cocktails, an upscale place where people can come in and have a couple of drinks.”

The distillery’s beverage menu will include vodka, whiskey, gin and other clear spirits. The bar will use the liqueurs to create special cocktails. “We will be aging some,” Brent said. “But that will be four to six years before we get a nice bourbon out of our whiskey.”

The business hours will be limited to just a few days a week. “Hopefully people can come in and relax a little bit and maybe get a tour of the distillery,” Brent said.

Currently, the building is still going through the remodeling phase, including construction, equipment and plumbing. “We should be open in a couple of months,” Brent said.

Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR

