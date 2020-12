DECATUR — Doherty's Pub & Pins is offering free lunch or dinner to first-responders and health care workers on Thursday.

"Thank you for your service and sacrifice during this difficult time," the 242 E. William St. restaurant posted on Facebook. "You are our heroes."

The meals are being offered via curbside carryout from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

