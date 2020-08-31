Domino's opens third Decatur location

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

DECATUR – Construction of a new building has given way to the construction of pizzas with the opening of Decatur’s newest Domino’s location.

“This is our third location in Decatur and we are excited to expand our delivery area to even more residents,” said Mark Ratterman, who owns Domino’s in Decatur. “This new location will allow us to deliver to neighboring towns we were not able to serve before, including Forsyth.”

The restaurant is located at 2504 N. Water St. To place an order, go to www.dominos.com or call (217) 747-8383.

Ratterman said the location features the pizza theater design, which allows customers to see the the art of pizza-making each step of the way. The store also features a drive-thru window to pick up carryout orders.

To serve the expanded area, Ratterman said the company is hiring delivery drivers, customer service representatives and assistant managers.

“Domino’s is a great place to work,” said Ratterman, who began working at Domino’s as a delivery driver in 1981 and and is now the owner of 94 Domino’s locations throughout Illinois and Missouri. “Whether you’re looking for a part-time job or a career, this is the place to be.”