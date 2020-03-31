Domino's Pizza building third Decatur location 🍕

DECATUR — Passers-by might notice some dirt being moved in the coming days at the site that will soon be home to a third Domino’s Pizza location in Decatur, the local franchise owner said.
The new restaurant will be located at 2504 N. Water St., on the east side of the road near the intersection with East McKinley Avenue and across from Busey Bank.
“We currently have two locations in Decatur, but we’re not really able to serve the community up around Forsyth and other areas around Decatur,” said Mark Ratterman, president of MBR Management Corp, which operates stores in Decatur, Springfield and Champaign.
The company is one of the largest Domino’s Pizza franchises, with 53 stores in the St. Louis region. It purchased the existing Decatur stores, at 1948 E. Eldorado St. and 1119 W. Wood St., in 2015.
“It’s on the going home side of traffic,” Ratterman said, referring to the new store that will be built on the one-way road heading north through the city. He said that bodes well for those wanting to pick up pizzas on their way home from work, while still serving as an ideal launching point for delivery service.
The building will include a pick-up window, something Ratterman grew to appreciate at other businesses during stops for food while raising his four children. There also will be limited seating at the new store for those wanting to eat their food there.
A building permit for the $899,000 project has been issued by the city of Decatur. Construction is expected to take up to 120 days.
Ratterman said he had been scouting the area for a site for “quite some time,” adding it was “a little challenging” to find a location with easy access, close proximity to the area he was wanting to serve and homes nearby.
You have free articles remaining.
Having St. Teresa High School in close proximity is an added benefit, Ratterman said, adding he looks forward to working with the school.
Seven Central Illinois communities, including Decatur, are receiving federal funds to help combat the impact of the coronavirus.
In addition to the Domino’s, the site will include a space for a second retail operation.
Ratterman said he is hopeful the site will attract a business that is known nationally, tossing out names like Jersey Mike’s, AT&T and Verizon or an ice cream shop.
“We’re pretty open,” he said. “I think it’s going to be a really nice looking building that will add to the area.”
Ratterman anticipates hiring 40 employees during the next three months — 20 for the new store and 10 employees at each of the existing stores.
Ratterman didn’t rule out the possibility of adding a fourth location.
“There’s always the possibility we might add a fourth location down the road,” he said.
While demographic information gathered by the Domino’s corporation would determine where a fourth store would go, Ratterman, when pressed, said something in the Mount Zion area would be a likely spot.
The business news you need
With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history.