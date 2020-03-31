Domino's Pizza building third Decatur location 🍕

DECATUR — Passers-by might notice some dirt being moved in the coming days at the site that will soon be home to a third Domino’s Pizza location in Decatur, the local franchise owner said.

The new restaurant will be located at 2504 N. Water St., on the east side of the road near the intersection with East McKinley Avenue and across from Busey Bank.

“We currently have two locations in Decatur, but we’re not really able to serve the community up around Forsyth and other areas around Decatur,” said Mark Ratterman, president of MBR Management Corp, which operates stores in Decatur, Springfield and Champaign.

The company is one of the largest Domino’s Pizza franchises, with 53 stores in the St. Louis region. It purchased the existing Decatur stores, at 1948 E. Eldorado St. and 1119 W. Wood St., in 2015.

“It’s on the going home side of traffic,” Ratterman said, referring to the new store that will be built on the one-way road heading north through the city. He said that bodes well for those wanting to pick up pizzas on their way home from work, while still serving as an ideal launching point for delivery service.