DECATUR — Donnie’s Homespun Pizza has spent its last days in its original Oakland Avenue home. The longtime West End presence is moving to the former home of Sloan’s Calzones, 190 N. Merchant St., Decatur.

Refurbishing the new location began roughly two weeks ago.

The Tuesday through Saturday hours will include lunch with a counter menu and dinner with a table service.

Neill Dressen’s restaurant had been in the Millikin University area for 15 years. He plans to open in the new space within a few weeks.

A post on its Facebook page hinted at new offerings to come: “Over the next couple weeks we'll be getting our new home ready for you and all of your old favorites and some new ones too,” it said.

The amount of space available to customers is about the same as the previous location, according to Dressen. However, a stage will not be set up for entertainment. “We’ll have jazz outside every Friday,” he said. “It doesn’t require electricity.”

The owner moved his restaurant to the vacant storefront because he wanted to take advantage of what Merchant Street has to offer, including nearby Central Park. He will also be adding extra items to the downtown location.

“It’s still Donnie’s Pizza,” Dressen said. “But we will have a smoker.”

Donnie’s menu will expand to include smoked fish, smoked meats, smoked cheeses and other items. A juicer will provide fresh juices and smoothies.

“Kind of going back to a European style,” Dressen said. “I’m going to be focusing on more health conscious (recipes).”

