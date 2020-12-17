Downtown Decatur kitchen store, Murphy and Co., open for business

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The downtown store already has plans for the future. Located on the south wall of the showroom is a kitchen counter currently filled with small appliances and gadgets. “We have a lot of plans for that,” Murphy said about the area.

In the future, instructors will be conducting cooking demonstrations after hours. A full kitchen is located behind the scenes in the back of the store for prep work. “Whatever we are demonstrating, you can taste,” Murphy said.

Although the store has been opened to customers a short time, it continues to evolve, according to Murphy. New products continue to arrive daily, which are quickly purchased.

The pandemic has helped the evolution.

“Everybody is cooking from home now,” Murphy said. “People are decorating their house more, because they’re in it more often right now.”

Online shopping will be an option for customers at the beginning of the year. A gift registry will also be available by spring. For a fee, customers will be able to sign up for a monthly membership club, called the Carpe Diem Club, in which selected benefits and private events will be available for members only.