Downtown Decatur kitchen store, Murphy and Co., open for business

DECATUR — Friends questioned why Gretchen Murphy would open a store shortly before Christmas during a pandemic.
“Thinking outside the box is fun for me,” she said. “I look at things as an opportunity instead of something as an obstacle.”
Murphy opened her downtown kitchen store, Murphy and Co., a week ago. However, the process and plans began in 2019.
The store is located at 163 N. Water St. in downtown Decatur and was once the home of Victory Pharmacy.
“On Friday afternoon we took the paper off the window and just stood and waited,” Murphy said. “On Saturday, we hit the ground running.”
The idea of opening a kitchen and decorating store came from Murphy and her late husband, Robert, who both appreciated gardening and cooking. “And we liked stuff-stores, like this, in the big cities” she said.
Murphy and Co. has had a steady flow of Christmas shoppers and foodies everyday since they opened. The staff often posts updated information on social media throughout the day. Along with curbside pickup, customers can also schedule a private shopping time before store hours.
The downtown store already has plans for the future. Located on the south wall of the showroom is a kitchen counter currently filled with small appliances and gadgets. “We have a lot of plans for that,” Murphy said about the area.
In the future, instructors will be conducting cooking demonstrations after hours. A full kitchen is located behind the scenes in the back of the store for prep work. “Whatever we are demonstrating, you can taste,” Murphy said.
Although the store has been opened to customers a short time, it continues to evolve, according to Murphy. New products continue to arrive daily, which are quickly purchased.
The pandemic has helped the evolution.
“Everybody is cooking from home now,” Murphy said. “People are decorating their house more, because they’re in it more often right now.”
Online shopping will be an option for customers at the beginning of the year. A gift registry will also be available by spring. For a fee, customers will be able to sign up for a monthly membership club, called the Carpe Diem Club, in which selected benefits and private events will be available for members only.
“We want to keep the momentum going and the excitement going,” Murphy said. “Everybody seems to be really excited right now.”
