Downtown Decatur party store preparing to open

DECATUR — Party supplies will be available soon for those needing to decorate for an event or special occasion.

The Party Shop is preparing to open at 411 N. Main St., in downtown Decatur. According to owner Cindy Deadrick, the plan is to begin welcoming customers by March 1.

The business will be providing balloons, piñatas, party goods, and greeting cards and other items the Party Warehouse supplied Decatur customers before the store closed this week. “But we’re about a quarter of the size,” Deadrick said. “We won’t be taking everything.”

The new location is approximately 1,800-square-feet, identical to Deadrick’s store next door, Shop On Main.

Deadrick also owns an events business, Events Plus, which organizes weddings, corporate events and other parties. “Hopefully we’ll add to that, especially with balloon decor and other fun party things that we’ll be adding,” Deadrick said.

The Party Warehouse will be eliminating the remainder of its stock through an online auction to be held Feb. 14-21.

Party supplies, including paper and plastic tableware, decorations, greeting cards and balloons, have been available through the store since 1994.

Along with some of the party merchandise, the auction will include many fixtures, shelves and racks. The Party Warehouse floor space is approximately 5,500-square-feet. On the last day, the store had shelves filled with upcoming holiday and event merchandise.

Party Warehouse owner Diane Little decided to retire from the business a few years ago with the possibility of potential buyers coming and going.

“I’m just tired,” she said to the Herald & Review after making the final decision. “I don’t want to sign another year (lease).”

Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR

