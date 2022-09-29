Downtown Decatur restaurant prepares to close, hints of one to come

DECATUR — The owners of The Establishment will be closing the downtown Decatur restaurant for good after lunch service on Friday, Oct. 7. But the location may not be empty for long.

Misti Durbin, who owns The Establishment with her husband, Jamie, said another business already has plans for the building that may become apparent in the next month. Durbin could only say it is expected to have family-friendly games including pool tables, dart boards and arcade-style games, along with standard food.

The Durbins, however, are focused on wrapping up their operation, a 1920's-themed restaurant that opened in March.

"Running a business is difficult," said Durbin, when asked about plans to close their business. "Running a restaurant is brutal."

The Establishment will host its final dinner service on Friday, Sept. 30. A lunch buffet will be offered from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday through Friday of next week with the final lunch service on Oct. 7.

According to the owners, the building at 259 N. Main St. in downtown Decatur, was an attraction. It previously was home to the Bizou restaurant, which closed in February 2020.

"The building is awesome, so fun, and such great history," Durbin said.

Durbin said she was happy with the decision to create such a restaurant.

"The dream was big," she said. "Sometimes we have to be OK with our best not being good enough."

Donations, through gift certificates, were common for the business. Durbin said they can be redeemed with the buffet or the dinner meal.

The pandemic continues to affect locally-owned restaurants such as The Establishment. However, Durbin said they have learned from the experience.

"Failure should be our teacher, not our undertaker," she said. "Mistakes are the portals of discovery."

The couple also are the owners of the Diggity Dawgs food truck that began doing business last year in Macon County.

They are grateful for the people who supported the business. "That's what life is all about anyway. The journey," Durbin said. "I wish all the small businesses in this area that are here now, and those to come, much success and best of luck. We will continue to support you all."