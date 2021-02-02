Downtown Decatur Talbots location has closed

DECATUR — The company website says “temporarily closed.”
But the sign on the door, a sales floor void of anything resembling an operating business and the removal of all signage from the building in recent days indicates otherwise for the Talbots Outlet store in downtown Decatur.
The makeshift sign placed on the door more than a week ago reads: “WE ARE OFFICIALLY CLOSED. THANK YOU FOR ALL OUR YEARS OF PATRONAGE TO US. WE WILL MISS YOU ALL.” It is signed, “DECATUR TALBOTS OUTLET TEAM” with the names of seven associates listed.
Several attempts to reach company officials during the past week to clarify “temporarily” have been unsuccessful.
"The space is for lease and we look to fill the space as soon as possible, said Karla Miller, a spokesperson for building's owner, Hickory Point Bank & Trust.
The store carried its own lines of women's sportswear, dresses, coats and accessories.
News reports from its opening day on March 20, 1998, said the “store quickly filled as soon as the doors were opened Friday morning despite a cold, driving rain that peppered anyone trying to get from a parking space to a storefront. The store also was packed the night before, when Talbots threw a ‘pre-opening’ benefit for Millikin University's Kirkland Fine Arts Center.”
The 4,100-square-foot women's wear store anchored the retail space in DemirCo Place, the then-new $8 million downtown office building at the corner of North Water Street and East Prairie Avenue.