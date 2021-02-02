Downtown Decatur Talbots location has closed

DECATUR — The company website says “temporarily closed.”

But the sign on the door, a sales floor void of anything resembling an operating business and the removal of all signage from the building in recent days indicates otherwise for the Talbots Outlet store in downtown Decatur.

The makeshift sign placed on the door more than a week ago reads: “WE ARE OFFICIALLY CLOSED. THANK YOU FOR ALL OUR YEARS OF PATRONAGE TO US. WE WILL MISS YOU ALL.” It is signed, “DECATUR TALBOTS OUTLET TEAM” with the names of seven associates listed.

Several attempts to reach company officials during the past week to clarify “temporarily” have been unsuccessful.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"The space is for lease and we look to fill the space as soon as possible, said Karla Miller, a spokesperson for building's owner, Hickory Point Bank & Trust.

The store carried its own lines of women's sportswear, dresses, coats and accessories.