Downtown Decatur's R Bar and Grille closing

Keeping a restaurant open during the post-pandemic adjustments has been a challenge, Hall said. “And it’s just too much,” she said.
Hiring a chef with the experience and standards of R Bar has been one of the challenges. “We have been posting for two months for a chef, a cook and kitchen help,” Hall said. “Nobody showed up to their interviews.”
The restaurant reopened to the public eight months ago after it was purchased by Dagan Stocks, former owner of Red Barn Kitchen. Randall West, who died in January 2021, opened the downtown restaurant in 2017.
The future for R Bar and the building has not been discussed. However, the restaurant will serve its last Sunday brunch from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., as well as evening meals Saturday, Wednesday and Thursday, before they close the doors for good.
“People should call and make reservations,” Hall said.
To reserve a table at R Bar and Grille, call 217-542-5144.
